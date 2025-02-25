통화 / INGN
INGN: Inogen Inc
8.66 USD 0.13 (1.48%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
INGN 환율이 오늘 -1.48%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 8.45이고 고가는 8.86이었습니다.
Inogen Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
8.45 8.86
년간 변동
5.70 12.91
- 이전 종가
- 8.79
- 시가
- 8.86
- Bid
- 8.66
- Ask
- 8.96
- 저가
- 8.45
- 고가
- 8.86
- 볼륨
- 432
- 일일 변동
- -1.48%
- 월 변동
- 10.18%
- 6개월 변동
- 21.97%
- 년간 변동율
- -11.63%
20 9월, 토요일