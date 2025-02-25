QuotazioniSezioni
INGN
INGN: Inogen Inc

8.66 USD 0.13 (1.48%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio INGN ha avuto una variazione del -1.48% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.45 e ad un massimo di 8.86.

Segui le dinamiche di Inogen Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
8.45 8.86
Intervallo Annuale
5.70 12.91
Chiusura Precedente
8.79
Apertura
8.86
Bid
8.66
Ask
8.96
Minimo
8.45
Massimo
8.86
Volume
432
Variazione giornaliera
-1.48%
Variazione Mensile
10.18%
Variazione Semestrale
21.97%
Variazione Annuale
-11.63%
