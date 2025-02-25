Valute / INGN
INGN: Inogen Inc
8.66 USD 0.13 (1.48%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio INGN ha avuto una variazione del -1.48% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.45 e ad un massimo di 8.86.
Segui le dinamiche di Inogen Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.45 8.86
Intervallo Annuale
5.70 12.91
- Chiusura Precedente
- 8.79
- Apertura
- 8.86
- Bid
- 8.66
- Ask
- 8.96
- Minimo
- 8.45
- Massimo
- 8.86
- Volume
- 432
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.48%
- Variazione Mensile
- 10.18%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 21.97%
- Variazione Annuale
- -11.63%
21 settembre, domenica