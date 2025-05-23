クォートセクション
IGR
IGR: CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest

5.22 USD 0.03 (0.58%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IGRの今日の為替レートは、0.58%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.18の安値と5.23の高値で取引されました。

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interestダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
5.18 5.23
1年のレンジ
4.20 6.59
以前の終値
5.19
始値
5.20
買値
5.22
買値
5.52
安値
5.18
高値
5.23
出来高
647
1日の変化
0.58%
1ヶ月の変化
2.96%
6ヶ月の変化
0.97%
1年の変化
-20.18%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K