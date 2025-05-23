Valute / IGR
IGR: CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest
5.11 USD 0.11 (2.11%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IGR ha avuto una variazione del -2.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.11 e ad un massimo di 5.16.
Segui le dinamiche di CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
5.11 5.16
Intervallo Annuale
4.20 6.59
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.22
- Apertura
- 5.16
- Bid
- 5.11
- Ask
- 5.41
- Minimo
- 5.11
- Massimo
- 5.16
- Volume
- 471
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.11%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.79%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -1.16%
- Variazione Annuale
- -21.87%
21 settembre, domenica