IGR: CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest

5.11 USD 0.11 (2.11%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IGR ha avuto una variazione del -2.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.11 e ad un massimo di 5.16.

Segui le dinamiche di CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
5.11 5.16
Intervallo Annuale
4.20 6.59
Chiusura Precedente
5.22
Apertura
5.16
Bid
5.11
Ask
5.41
Minimo
5.11
Massimo
5.16
Volume
471
Variazione giornaliera
-2.11%
Variazione Mensile
0.79%
Variazione Semestrale
-1.16%
Variazione Annuale
-21.87%
