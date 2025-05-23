통화 / IGR
IGR: CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest
5.11 USD 0.11 (2.11%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
IGR 환율이 오늘 -2.11%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 5.11이고 고가는 5.16이었습니다.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
IGR News
일일 변동 비율
5.11 5.16
년간 변동
4.20 6.59
- 이전 종가
- 5.22
- 시가
- 5.16
- Bid
- 5.11
- Ask
- 5.41
- 저가
- 5.11
- 고가
- 5.16
- 볼륨
- 471
- 일일 변동
- -2.11%
- 월 변동
- 0.79%
- 6개월 변동
- -1.16%
- 년간 변동율
- -21.87%
20 9월, 토요일