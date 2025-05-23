货币 / IGR
IGR: CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest
5.19 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IGR汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点5.18和高点5.27进行交易。
关注CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
5.18 5.27
年范围
4.20 6.59
- 前一天收盘价
- 5.19
- 开盘价
- 5.22
- 卖价
- 5.19
- 买价
- 5.49
- 最低价
- 5.18
- 最高价
- 5.27
- 交易量
- 756
- 日变化
- 0.00%
- 月变化
- 2.37%
- 6个月变化
- 0.39%
- 年变化
- -20.64%
