通貨 / IGD
IGD: Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
5.96 USD 0.01 (0.17%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IGDの今日の為替レートは、0.17%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.94の安値と5.98の高値で取引されました。
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fundダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
IGD News
1日のレンジ
5.94 5.98
1年のレンジ
5.01 6.02
- 以前の終値
- 5.95
- 始値
- 5.96
- 買値
- 5.96
- 買値
- 6.26
- 安値
- 5.94
- 高値
- 5.98
- 出来高
- 147
- 1日の変化
- 0.17%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.17%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 4.93%
- 1年の変化
- 6.43%
