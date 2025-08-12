Currencies / IGD
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IGD: Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
5.96 USD 0.03 (0.50%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IGD exchange rate has changed by -0.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.96 and at a high of 6.00.
Follow Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IGD News
- BOE: Still Overly Exposed To USA
- Morning Bid: Dollar takes Fed heat
- Morning Bid: Fed week begins
- Morning Bid: Dollar slides as job worries mount
- Morning Bid: Politics and payrolls
- Morning Bid: All eyes on jobs
- AMERICAS Inflation update tests Fed doves
- BDJ: This Fund Provides Diversification Benefits Along With A High Yield
- Morning Bid: Tech fright calms but Fed pressure grows
- Morning Bid: Tech angst on AI doubts
- GNT: Gold Miners Appear Underpriced, And This Fund Could Benefit (NYSE:GNT)
- Voya MidCap Opportunities Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Global Perspectives Market Models - Mutual Fund Series Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Global Perspectives Market Models - ETF Series Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Global Equity Dividend And Premium Opportunity Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Morning Bid: Stocks soar, volatility evaporates
- Voya Securitized Credit Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Strategic Income Opportunities Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Solution Portfolios (Target Date) Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Target Retirement Funds Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Small Company Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Global Bond Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Corporate Leaders Trust Fund B Q2 2025 Commentary
- Morning Bid: CPI on radar after US-China rollover
Daily Range
5.96 6.00
Year Range
5.01 6.02
- Previous Close
- 5.99
- Open
- 6.00
- Bid
- 5.96
- Ask
- 6.26
- Low
- 5.96
- High
- 6.00
- Volume
- 266
- Daily Change
- -0.50%
- Month Change
- 0.17%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.93%
- Year Change
- 6.43%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev