货币 / IGD
IGD: Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
5.95 USD 0.01 (0.17%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IGD汇率已更改-0.17%。当日，交易品种以低点5.95和高点5.99进行交易。
关注Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
IGD新闻
日范围
5.95 5.99
年范围
5.01 6.02
- 前一天收盘价
- 5.96
- 开盘价
- 5.99
- 卖价
- 5.95
- 买价
- 6.25
- 最低价
- 5.95
- 最高价
- 5.99
- 交易量
- 177
- 日变化
- -0.17%
- 月变化
- 0.00%
- 6个月变化
- 4.75%
- 年变化
- 6.25%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.7
- 前值
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.6
- 前值
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 282 K
- 前值
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.935 M
- 前值
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -0.2%
- 前值
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $123.1 B
- 前值
- $150.8 B