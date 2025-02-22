クォートセクション
通貨 / HTLD
HTLD: Heartland Express Inc

8.50 USD 0.10 (1.19%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

HTLDの今日の為替レートは、1.19%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.41の安値と8.64の高値で取引されました。

Heartland Express Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
8.41 8.64
1年のレンジ
7.10 12.85
以前の終値
8.40
始値
8.47
買値
8.50
買値
8.80
安値
8.41
高値
8.64
出来高
880
1日の変化
1.19%
1ヶ月の変化
0.83%
6ヶ月の変化
-7.21%
1年の変化
-30.56%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K