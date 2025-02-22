通貨 / HTLD
HTLD: Heartland Express Inc
8.50 USD 0.10 (1.19%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HTLDの今日の為替レートは、1.19%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.41の安値と8.64の高値で取引されました。
Heartland Express Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
HTLD News
- ハートランド・エクスプレス、四半期配当0.02ドルを発表
- Heartland Express declares $0.02 quarterly dividend
- Heartland Express: Recent Stock Price Downtrend Has Already Been Overdone (NASDAQ:HTLD)
- Intel, Plymouth Industrial REIT, Premier And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
- Monday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks (August 18)
- Heartland Express stock price target lowered to $11 from $12 at Morgan Stanley
- Heartland Express stock price target lowered to $11 by Morgan Stanley
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Heartland Express (HTLD) Q2 Earnings
- Heartland Express earnings missed by $0.06, revenue fell short of estimates
- Heartland Express (HTLD) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Earnings Preview: Heartland Express (HTLD) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Palm Valley Capital Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Heartland Express, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
- Palm Valley Capital Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (PVCMX)
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of March 24, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Undercovered Dozen: Ardelyx, Aviva, Nutrien, Heartland Express +
- Heartland Express Could Double In The Next Cycle (NASDAQ:HTLD)
1日のレンジ
8.41 8.64
1年のレンジ
7.10 12.85
- 以前の終値
- 8.40
- 始値
- 8.47
- 買値
- 8.50
- 買値
- 8.80
- 安値
- 8.41
- 高値
- 8.64
- 出来高
- 880
- 1日の変化
- 1.19%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.83%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -7.21%
- 1年の変化
- -30.56%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K