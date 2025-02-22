통화 / HTLD
HTLD: Heartland Express Inc
8.38 USD 0.12 (1.41%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
HTLD 환율이 오늘 -1.41%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 8.33이고 고가는 8.52이었습니다.
Heartland Express Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
HTLD News
- 하트랜드 익스프레스, 분기 배당금 0.02달러 발표
- Heartland Express declares $0.02 quarterly dividend
- Heartland Express: Recent Stock Price Downtrend Has Already Been Overdone (NASDAQ:HTLD)
- Intel, Plymouth Industrial REIT, Premier And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
- Monday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks (August 18)
- Heartland Express stock price target lowered to $11 from $12 at Morgan Stanley
- Heartland Express stock price target lowered to $11 by Morgan Stanley
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Heartland Express (HTLD) Q2 Earnings
- Heartland Express earnings missed by $0.06, revenue fell short of estimates
- Heartland Express (HTLD) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Earnings Preview: Heartland Express (HTLD) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Palm Valley Capital Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Heartland Express, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
- Palm Valley Capital Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (PVCMX)
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of March 24, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Undercovered Dozen: Ardelyx, Aviva, Nutrien, Heartland Express +
- Heartland Express Could Double In The Next Cycle (NASDAQ:HTLD)
일일 변동 비율
8.33 8.52
년간 변동
7.10 12.85
- 이전 종가
- 8.50
- 시가
- 8.52
- Bid
- 8.38
- Ask
- 8.68
- 저가
- 8.33
- 고가
- 8.52
- 볼륨
- 1.939 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.41%
- 월 변동
- -0.59%
- 6개월 변동
- -8.52%
- 년간 변동율
- -31.54%
20 9월, 토요일