HTLD: Heartland Express Inc

8.38 USD 0.12 (1.41%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HTLD ha avuto una variazione del -1.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.33 e ad un massimo di 8.52.

Segui le dinamiche di Heartland Express Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
8.33 8.52
Intervallo Annuale
7.10 12.85
Chiusura Precedente
8.50
Apertura
8.52
Bid
8.38
Ask
8.68
Minimo
8.33
Massimo
8.52
Volume
1.939 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.41%
Variazione Mensile
-0.59%
Variazione Semestrale
-8.52%
Variazione Annuale
-31.54%
