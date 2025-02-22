Valute / HTLD
HTLD: Heartland Express Inc
8.38 USD 0.12 (1.41%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HTLD ha avuto una variazione del -1.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.33 e ad un massimo di 8.52.
Segui le dinamiche di Heartland Express Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
HTLD News
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.33 8.52
Intervallo Annuale
7.10 12.85
- Chiusura Precedente
- 8.50
- Apertura
- 8.52
- Bid
- 8.38
- Ask
- 8.68
- Minimo
- 8.33
- Massimo
- 8.52
- Volume
- 1.939 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.41%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.59%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -8.52%
- Variazione Annuale
- -31.54%
20 settembre, sabato