通貨 / GFF
GFF: Griffon Corporation

76.60 USD 0.87 (1.15%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GFFの今日の為替レートは、1.15%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり75.38の安値と77.05の高値で取引されました。

Griffon Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
75.38 77.05
1年のレンジ
62.49 86.73
以前の終値
75.73
始値
75.90
買値
76.60
買値
76.90
安値
75.38
高値
77.05
出来高
362
1日の変化
1.15%
1ヶ月の変化
1.50%
6ヶ月の変化
7.15%
1年の変化
9.77%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K