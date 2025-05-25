通貨 / GFF
GFF: Griffon Corporation
76.60 USD 0.87 (1.15%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GFFの今日の為替レートは、1.15%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり75.38の安値と77.05の高値で取引されました。
Griffon Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
GFF News
1日のレンジ
75.38 77.05
1年のレンジ
62.49 86.73
- 以前の終値
- 75.73
- 始値
- 75.90
- 買値
- 76.60
- 買値
- 76.90
- 安値
- 75.38
- 高値
- 77.05
- 出来高
- 362
- 1日の変化
- 1.15%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.50%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 7.15%
- 1年の変化
- 9.77%
