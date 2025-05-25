Valute / GFF
GFF: Griffon Corporation
75.83 USD 0.77 (1.01%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GFF ha avuto una variazione del -1.01% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 75.13 e ad un massimo di 77.24.
Segui le dinamiche di Griffon Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
75.13 77.24
Intervallo Annuale
62.49 86.73
- Chiusura Precedente
- 76.60
- Apertura
- 76.69
- Bid
- 75.83
- Ask
- 76.13
- Minimo
- 75.13
- Massimo
- 77.24
- Volume
- 461
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.01%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.48%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 6.07%
- Variazione Annuale
- 8.67%
20 settembre, sabato