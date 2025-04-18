Divisas / GFF
GFF: Griffon Corporation
75.73 USD 1.36 (1.76%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de GFF de hoy ha cambiado un -1.76%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 75.02, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 78.99.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Griffon Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de Griffon Corporation en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
75.02 78.99
Rango anual
62.49 86.73
- Cierres anteriores
- 77.09
- Open
- 77.59
- Bid
- 75.73
- Ask
- 76.03
- Low
- 75.02
- High
- 78.99
- Volumen
- 273
- Cambio diario
- -1.76%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.34%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 5.93%
- Cambio anual
- 8.53%
