CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / GFF
Volver a Acciones

GFF: Griffon Corporation

75.73 USD 1.36 (1.76%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de GFF de hoy ha cambiado un -1.76%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 75.02, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 78.99.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Griffon Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GFF News

Rango diario
75.02 78.99
Rango anual
62.49 86.73
Cierres anteriores
77.09
Open
77.59
Bid
75.73
Ask
76.03
Low
75.02
High
78.99
Volumen
273
Cambio diario
-1.76%
Cambio mensual
0.34%
Cambio a 6 meses
5.93%
Cambio anual
8.53%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B