Currencies / GFF
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GFF: Griffon Corporation
76.60 USD 2.44 (3.09%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GFF exchange rate has changed by -3.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 76.60 and at a high of 77.57.
Follow Griffon Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GFF News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Griffon: Strong Margins Hold Amid Slowing Demand (NYSE:GFF)
- Griffon Corporation: Q3 Earnings Sank This Stock And I'm Staying Away For Now (NYSE:GFF)
- Griffon Stock Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Persisting Headwinds
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- IYM: Materials Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:IYM)
- 3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Griffon (GFF)
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Is Griffon (GFF) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
- Griffon's Earnings Meet Estimates in Q3, Revenues Decrease 5% Y/Y
- Griffon Q2 FY25 slides reveal portfolio reshaping as Q3 results disappoint
- Griffon (GFF) Q3 Revenue Falls 5%
- Griffon Corporation (GFF) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Griffon (GFF) Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates
- Griffon reports in-line earnings, lowers revenue guidance
- Griffon earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- Griffon declares quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share
- Carlisle (CSL) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Griffon (GFF) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
- Griffon (GFF) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
- IYM: Materials Dashboard For June (NYSEARCA:IYM)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 15
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 25
- XLB: Materials Dashboard For April 2025 (XLB)
Daily Range
76.60 77.57
Year Range
62.49 86.73
- Previous Close
- 79.04
- Open
- 77.46
- Bid
- 76.60
- Ask
- 76.90
- Low
- 76.60
- High
- 77.57
- Volume
- 148
- Daily Change
- -3.09%
- Month Change
- 1.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.15%
- Year Change
- 9.77%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%