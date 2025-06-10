通貨 / FINV
FINV: FinVolution Group American Depositary Shares
7.93 USD 0.04 (0.50%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FINVの今日の為替レートは、-0.50%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.79の安値と7.97の高値で取引されました。
FinVolution Group American Depositary Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
7.79 7.97
1年のレンジ
5.71 10.93
- 以前の終値
- 7.97
- 始値
- 7.97
- 買値
- 7.93
- 買値
- 8.23
- 安値
- 7.79
- 高値
- 7.97
- 出来高
- 1.460 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.50%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.94%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -18.08%
- 1年の変化
- 29.58%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K