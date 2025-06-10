クォートセクション
通貨 / FINV
FINV: FinVolution Group American Depositary Shares

7.93 USD 0.04 (0.50%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FINVの今日の為替レートは、-0.50%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.79の安値と7.97の高値で取引されました。

FinVolution Group American Depositary Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
7.79 7.97
1年のレンジ
5.71 10.93
以前の終値
7.97
始値
7.97
買値
7.93
買値
8.23
安値
7.79
高値
7.97
出来高
1.460 K
1日の変化
-0.50%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.94%
6ヶ月の変化
-18.08%
1年の変化
29.58%
