EARN: Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT of Beneficial Interest
5.73 USD 0.02 (0.35%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EARNの今日の為替レートは、0.35%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.67の安値と5.74の高値で取引されました。
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT of Beneficial Interestダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
5.67 5.74
1年のレンジ
4.32 7.06
- 以前の終値
- 5.71
- 始値
- 5.70
- 買値
- 5.73
- 買値
- 6.03
- 安値
- 5.67
- 高値
- 5.74
- 出来高
- 145
- 1日の変化
- 0.35%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.88%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 4.37%
- 1年の変化
- -17.67%
