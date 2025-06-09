Currencies / EARN
EARN: Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT of Beneficial Interest
5.68 USD 0.01 (0.18%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EARN exchange rate has changed by 0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.63 and at a high of 5.71.
Follow Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
EARN News
- EARN: Attractive Double-Digit Yield And Unique European CLO Exposure (NYSE:EARN)
- CEF Weekly Review: Bulldog Is Back To Financial Engineering
- Ellington Credit: High Yield, Speculative CLO Fund (NYSE:EARN)
- Ellington Credit Company 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:EARN)
- Ellington Credit Company (EARN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Ellington Residential Mortgage beats EPS in Q2 2025
- Ellington Credit Revenue Jumps 23% in Q1
- Ellington Residential Q2 2025 slides: CLO portfolio grows 27% as strategy shifts toward debt
- Ellington Credit Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- EARN Reports Results
- AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- DigitalBridge (DBRG) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Earnings Preview: Ellington Credit (EARN) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Monthly Pay Dividends, From 83 Equities, 80 Funds, And 28 Ideal 'Safer' Dogs For August
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Financial Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN), Two Harbors Inv (NYSE:TWO)
- BrightSpire (BRSP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- KKR Real Estate Finance (KREF) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Closed-End Funds: Screening For Potential Opportunities To Kick Off H2 2025
- Risk Management For Today's Income Portfolios
- 31 June Ideal 'Safer' Monthly Paying Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Financial Stocks With Over 15% Dividend Yields - Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN), MFA Finl (NYSE:MFA)
- Earnz to acquire A&D Carbon Solutions for up to £2.8 million
- Ellington Credit Declares Monthly Common Dividend
Daily Range
5.63 5.71
Year Range
4.32 7.06
- Previous Close
- 5.67
- Open
- 5.66
- Bid
- 5.68
- Ask
- 5.98
- Low
- 5.63
- High
- 5.71
- Volume
- 217
- Daily Change
- 0.18%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.46%
- Year Change
- -18.39%
