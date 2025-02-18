- 概要
DFSD: Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E
DFSDの今日の為替レートは、0.06%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり48.11の安値と48.15の高値で取引されました。
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income Eダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
よくあるご質問
What is DFSD stock price today?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E (DFSD) stock is priced at 48.15 today. It trades within 0.06%, yesterday's close was 48.12, and trading volume reached 791.
Does DFSD stock pay dividends?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E is currently valued at 48.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.75% and USD.
How to buy DFSD stock?
You can buy Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E (DFSD) shares at the current price of 48.15. Orders are usually placed near 48.15 or 48.45, while 791 and 0.08% show market activity.
How to invest into DFSD stock?
Investing in Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E involves considering the yearly range 46.72 - 48.48 and current price 48.15. Many compare 0.10% and 1.24% before placing orders at 48.15 or 48.45.
What are Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) in the past year was 48.48. Within 46.72 - 48.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.12 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) over the year was 46.72. Comparing it with the current 48.15 and 46.72 - 48.48 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did DFSD stock split?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.12, and 0.75% after corporate actions.
- 以前の終値
- 48.12
- 始値
- 48.11
- 買値
- 48.15
- 買値
- 48.45
- 安値
- 48.11
- 高値
- 48.15
- 出来高
- 791
- 1日の変化
- 0.06%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.10%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 1.24%
- 1年の変化
- 0.75%