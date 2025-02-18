クォートセクション
通貨 / DFSD
DFSD: Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E

48.15 USD 0.03 (0.06%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

DFSDの今日の為替レートは、0.06%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり48.11の安値と48.15の高値で取引されました。

Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income Eダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

よくあるご質問

What is DFSD stock price today?

Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E (DFSD) stock is priced at 48.15 today. It trades within 0.06%, yesterday's close was 48.12, and trading volume reached 791.

Does DFSD stock pay dividends?

Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E is currently valued at 48.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.75% and USD.

How to buy DFSD stock?

You can buy Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E (DFSD) shares at the current price of 48.15. Orders are usually placed near 48.15 or 48.45, while 791 and 0.08% show market activity.

How to invest into DFSD stock?

Investing in Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E involves considering the yearly range 46.72 - 48.48 and current price 48.15. Many compare 0.10% and 1.24% before placing orders at 48.15 or 48.45.

What are Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) in the past year was 48.48. Within 46.72 - 48.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.12 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) over the year was 46.72. Comparing it with the current 48.15 and 46.72 - 48.48 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did DFSD stock split?

Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.12, and 0.75% after corporate actions.

1日のレンジ
48.11 48.15
1年のレンジ
46.72 48.48
以前の終値
48.12
始値
48.11
買値
48.15
買値
48.45
安値
48.11
高値
48.15
出来高
791
1日の変化
0.06%
1ヶ月の変化
0.10%
6ヶ月の変化
1.24%
1年の変化
0.75%
28 9月, 日曜日