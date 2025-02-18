- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
DFSD: Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E
DFSD 환율이 오늘 0.06%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 48.11이고 고가는 48.15이었습니다.
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DFSD News
- 영국 FTSE 하락, 파운드화 보합세; Petershill 상장 폐지 소식에 급등
- FTSE 100 today: Shares dip while pound stays flat; Petershill jumps on delisting
- DFS 가구, 시장 점유율 확대로 이익 급증
- DFS Furniture profit surges as market share gains drive growth
- VNLA: Short-Term Bond ETF Beating Its Benchmark (NYSEARCA:VNLA)
- BUXX: 5% Yield Focused On Short-Term Securitized Debt
- DFS stock soars on robust interim profit and market share gains
- FTSE Russell Fixed Income Perspectives: A Comprehensive Guide On US Fixed Income Market Trends And Analysis
자주 묻는 질문
What is DFSD stock price today?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E (DFSD) stock is priced at 48.15 today. It trades within 0.06%, yesterday's close was 48.12, and trading volume reached 791.
Does DFSD stock pay dividends?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E is currently valued at 48.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.75% and USD.
How to buy DFSD stock?
You can buy Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E (DFSD) shares at the current price of 48.15. Orders are usually placed near 48.15 or 48.45, while 791 and 0.08% show market activity.
How to invest into DFSD stock?
Investing in Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E involves considering the yearly range 46.72 - 48.48 and current price 48.15. Many compare 0.10% and 1.24% before placing orders at 48.15 or 48.45.
What are Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) in the past year was 48.48. Within 46.72 - 48.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.12 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) over the year was 46.72. Comparing it with the current 48.15 and 46.72 - 48.48 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did DFSD stock split?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.12, and 0.75% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 48.12
- 시가
- 48.11
- Bid
- 48.15
- Ask
- 48.45
- 저가
- 48.11
- 고가
- 48.15
- 볼륨
- 791
- 일일 변동
- 0.06%
- 월 변동
- 0.10%
- 6개월 변동
- 1.24%
- 년간 변동율
- 0.75%