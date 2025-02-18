КотировкиРазделы
DFSD
DFSD: Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E

48.15 USD 0.03 (0.06%)
Сектор: Финансы Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar

Курс DFSD за сегодня изменился на 0.06%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 48.11, а максимальная — 48.15.

Следите за динамикой Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.

Часто задаваемые вопросы

What is DFSD stock price today?

Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E (DFSD) stock is priced at 48.15 today. It trades within 0.06%, yesterday's close was 48.12, and trading volume reached 791.

Does DFSD stock pay dividends?

Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E is currently valued at 48.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.75% and USD.

How to buy DFSD stock?

You can buy Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E (DFSD) shares at the current price of 48.15. Orders are usually placed near 48.15 or 48.45, while 791 and 0.08% show market activity.

How to invest into DFSD stock?

Investing in Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E involves considering the yearly range 46.72 - 48.48 and current price 48.15. Many compare 0.10% and 1.24% before placing orders at 48.15 or 48.45.

What are Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) in the past year was 48.48. Within 46.72 - 48.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.12 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) over the year was 46.72. Comparing it with the current 48.15 and 46.72 - 48.48 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did DFSD stock split?

Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.12, and 0.75% after corporate actions.

Дневной диапазон
48.11 48.15
Годовой диапазон
46.72 48.48
Предыдущее закрытие
48.12
Open
48.11
Bid
48.15
Ask
48.45
Low
48.11
High
48.15
Объем
791
Дневное изменение
0.06%
Месячное изменение
0.10%
6-месячное изменение
1.24%
Годовое изменение
0.75%
28 сентября, воскресенье