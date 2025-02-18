- Overview
DFSD: Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E
DFSD exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.11 and at a high of 48.14.
Follow Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DFSD News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DFSD stock price today?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E (DFSD) stock is priced at 48.12 today. It trades within 0.00%, yesterday's close was 48.12, and trading volume reached 129.
Does DFSD stock pay dividends?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E is currently valued at 48.12. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.69% and USD.
How to buy DFSD stock?
You can buy Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E (DFSD) shares at the current price of 48.12. Orders are usually placed near 48.12 or 48.42, while 129 and 0.02% show market activity.
How to invest into DFSD stock?
Investing in Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E involves considering the yearly range 46.72 - 48.48 and current price 48.12. Many compare 0.04% and 1.18% before placing orders at 48.12 or 48.42.
What are Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) in the past year was 48.48. Within 46.72 - 48.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.12 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) over the year was 46.72. Comparing it with the current 48.12 and 46.72 - 48.48 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did DFSD stock split?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.12, and 0.69% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 48.12
- Open
- 48.11
- Bid
- 48.12
- Ask
- 48.42
- Low
- 48.11
- High
- 48.14
- Volume
- 129
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.04%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.18%
- Year Change
- 0.69%
