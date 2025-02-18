QuotazioniSezioni
DFSD: Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E

48.15 USD 0.03 (0.06%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DFSD ha avuto una variazione del 0.06% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 48.11 e ad un massimo di 48.15.

Segui le dinamiche di Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Domande Frequenti

What is DFSD stock price today?

Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E (DFSD) stock is priced at 48.15 today. It trades within 0.06%, yesterday's close was 48.12, and trading volume reached 791.

Does DFSD stock pay dividends?

Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E is currently valued at 48.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.75% and USD.

How to buy DFSD stock?

You can buy Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E (DFSD) shares at the current price of 48.15. Orders are usually placed near 48.15 or 48.45, while 791 and 0.08% show market activity.

How to invest into DFSD stock?

Investing in Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E involves considering the yearly range 46.72 - 48.48 and current price 48.15. Many compare 0.10% and 1.24% before placing orders at 48.15 or 48.45.

What are Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) in the past year was 48.48. Within 46.72 - 48.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.12 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) over the year was 46.72. Comparing it with the current 48.15 and 46.72 - 48.48 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did DFSD stock split?

Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.12, and 0.75% after corporate actions.

Intervallo Giornaliero
48.11 48.15
Intervallo Annuale
46.72 48.48
Chiusura Precedente
48.12
Apertura
48.11
Bid
48.15
Ask
48.45
Minimo
48.11
Massimo
48.15
Volume
791
Variazione giornaliera
0.06%
Variazione Mensile
0.10%
Variazione Semestrale
1.24%
Variazione Annuale
0.75%
28 settembre, domenica