DFSD: Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E
Il tasso di cambio DFSD ha avuto una variazione del 0.06% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 48.11 e ad un massimo di 48.15.
Segui le dinamiche di Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Domande Frequenti
What is DFSD stock price today?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E (DFSD) stock is priced at 48.15 today. It trades within 0.06%, yesterday's close was 48.12, and trading volume reached 791.
Does DFSD stock pay dividends?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E is currently valued at 48.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.75% and USD.
How to buy DFSD stock?
You can buy Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E (DFSD) shares at the current price of 48.15. Orders are usually placed near 48.15 or 48.45, while 791 and 0.08% show market activity.
How to invest into DFSD stock?
Investing in Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E involves considering the yearly range 46.72 - 48.48 and current price 48.15. Many compare 0.10% and 1.24% before placing orders at 48.15 or 48.45.
What are Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) in the past year was 48.48. Within 46.72 - 48.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.12 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) over the year was 46.72. Comparing it with the current 48.15 and 46.72 - 48.48 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did DFSD stock split?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.12, and 0.75% after corporate actions.
- Chiusura Precedente
- 48.12
- Apertura
- 48.11
- Bid
- 48.15
- Ask
- 48.45
- Minimo
- 48.11
- Massimo
- 48.15
- Volume
- 791
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.06%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.10%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1.24%
- Variazione Annuale
- 0.75%