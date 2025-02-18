KurseKategorien
DFSD: Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E

48.15 USD 0.03 (0.06%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von DFSD hat sich für heute um 0.06% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 48.11 bis zu einem Hoch von 48.15 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Häufige Fragen

What is DFSD stock price today?

Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E (DFSD) stock is priced at 48.15 today. It trades within 0.06%, yesterday's close was 48.12, and trading volume reached 791.

Does DFSD stock pay dividends?

Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E is currently valued at 48.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.75% and USD.

How to buy DFSD stock?

You can buy Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E (DFSD) shares at the current price of 48.15. Orders are usually placed near 48.15 or 48.45, while 791 and 0.08% show market activity.

How to invest into DFSD stock?

Investing in Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E involves considering the yearly range 46.72 - 48.48 and current price 48.15. Many compare 0.10% and 1.24% before placing orders at 48.15 or 48.45.

What are Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) in the past year was 48.48. Within 46.72 - 48.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.12 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) over the year was 46.72. Comparing it with the current 48.15 and 46.72 - 48.48 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did DFSD stock split?

Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income E has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.12, and 0.75% after corporate actions.

Tagesspanne
48.11 48.15
Jahresspanne
46.72 48.48
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
48.12
Eröffnung
48.11
Bid
48.15
Ask
48.45
Tief
48.11
Hoch
48.15
Volumen
791
Tagesänderung
0.06%
Monatsänderung
0.10%
6-Monatsänderung
1.24%
Jahresänderung
0.75%
28 September, Sonntag