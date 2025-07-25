通貨 / DDD
DDD: 3D Systems Corporation
2.47 USD 0.23 (10.27%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DDDの今日の為替レートは、10.27%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.28の安値と2.56の高値で取引されました。
3D Systems Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
2.28 2.56
1年のレンジ
1.32 5.00
- 以前の終値
- 2.24
- 始値
- 2.29
- 買値
- 2.47
- 買値
- 2.77
- 安値
- 2.28
- 高値
- 2.56
- 出来高
- 3.557 K
- 1日の変化
- 10.27%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 9.78%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 15.42%
- 1年の変化
- -13.64%
