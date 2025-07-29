Währungen / DDD
DDD: 3D Systems Corporation
2.44 USD 0.03 (1.21%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von DDD hat sich für heute um -1.21% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 2.43 bis zu einem Hoch von 2.50 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die 3D Systems Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
DDD News
Tagesspanne
2.43 2.50
Jahresspanne
1.32 5.00
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 2.47
- Eröffnung
- 2.50
- Bid
- 2.44
- Ask
- 2.74
- Tief
- 2.43
- Hoch
- 2.50
- Volumen
- 573
- Tagesänderung
- -1.21%
- Monatsänderung
- 8.44%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 14.02%
- Jahresänderung
- -14.69%
