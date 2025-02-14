クォートセクション
CXDO
CXDO: Crexendo Inc

6.82 USD 0.18 (2.71%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CXDOの今日の為替レートは、2.71%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.65の安値と6.87の高値で取引されました。

Crexendo Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
6.65 6.87
1年のレンジ
3.75 7.34
以前の終値
6.64
始値
6.69
買値
6.82
買値
7.12
安値
6.65
高値
6.87
出来高
225
1日の変化
2.71%
1ヶ月の変化
10.00%
6ヶ月の変化
41.49%
1年の変化
45.42%
