Currencies / CXDO
CXDO: Crexendo Inc
6.76 USD 0.25 (3.84%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CXDO exchange rate has changed by 3.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.36 and at a high of 6.79.
Follow Crexendo Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CXDO News
- Dropbox, Crexendo Remain Our Top Picks in Internet Services
- Is Itron (ITRI) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
- Wall Street Analysts Predict a 39.34% Upside in Crexendo (CXDO): Here's What You Should Know
- Is Leidos (LDOS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
- Akamai and LevelBlue Launch Managed Web App, API Protection Services
- How Much Upside is Left in Crexendo (CXDO)? Wall Street Analysts Think 41.43%
- Crexendo (CXDO) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Crexendo, Inc. (CXDO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Crexendo (CXDO) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Crexendo earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Crexendo Stock: Disruptive Business Model Should Win Market Share
- Crexendo CEO Korn sells $44k in shares
- Needham initiates coverage on Crexendo stock with Buy rating, $8 target
- Crexendo Fuels BCN’s Voice Platform Surge with Strategic Capacity Expansion
- Crexendo CEO Jeff Korn to Speak at Cloud Communications European Summit
- Crexendo’s NetSapiens Platform Licensees Sweep the ™Cnet UC Product of the Year Awards
- Crexendo joins Russell 2000 and 3000 indexes
- Crexendo’s AI-Native Software Platform Powers UDT’s Next-Gen Voice Services
- Crexendo CTO sells shares worth $1.92 million
- Crexendo, Inc. (CXDO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Crexendo stock rises as Q4 earnings top estimates
- Crexendo’s Bullish Run: Capitalizing On Microsoft’s Exit And Cloud Demand (NASDAQ:CXDO)
Daily Range
6.36 6.79
Year Range
3.75 7.34
- Previous Close
- 6.51
- Open
- 6.51
- Bid
- 6.76
- Ask
- 7.06
- Low
- 6.36
- High
- 6.79
- Volume
- 265
- Daily Change
- 3.84%
- Month Change
- 9.03%
- 6 Months Change
- 40.25%
- Year Change
- 44.14%
