Valute / CXDO
CXDO: Crexendo Inc

6.97 USD 0.15 (2.20%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CXDO ha avuto una variazione del 2.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.78 e ad un massimo di 7.00.

Segui le dinamiche di Crexendo Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.78 7.00
Intervallo Annuale
3.75 7.34
Chiusura Precedente
6.82
Apertura
6.82
Bid
6.97
Ask
7.27
Minimo
6.78
Massimo
7.00
Volume
484
Variazione giornaliera
2.20%
Variazione Mensile
12.42%
Variazione Semestrale
44.61%
Variazione Annuale
48.61%
21 settembre, domenica