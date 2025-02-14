Valute / CXDO
CXDO: Crexendo Inc
6.97 USD 0.15 (2.20%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CXDO ha avuto una variazione del 2.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.78 e ad un massimo di 7.00.
Segui le dinamiche di Crexendo Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.78 7.00
Intervallo Annuale
3.75 7.34
- Chiusura Precedente
- 6.82
- Apertura
- 6.82
- Bid
- 6.97
- Ask
- 7.27
- Minimo
- 6.78
- Massimo
- 7.00
- Volume
- 484
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.20%
- Variazione Mensile
- 12.42%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 44.61%
- Variazione Annuale
- 48.61%
21 settembre, domenica