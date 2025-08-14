通貨 / CURV
CURV: Torrid Holdings Inc
1.87 USD 0.01 (0.54%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CURVの今日の為替レートは、0.54%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.79の安値と1.87の高値で取引されました。
Torrid Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
1.79 1.87
1年のレンジ
1.63 7.19
- 以前の終値
- 1.86
- 始値
- 1.86
- 買値
- 1.87
- 買値
- 2.17
- 安値
- 1.79
- 高値
- 1.87
- 出来高
- 867
- 1日の変化
- 0.54%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -13.82%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -64.85%
- 1年の変化
- -52.30%
