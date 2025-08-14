Valute / CURV
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
CURV: Torrid Holdings Inc
1.82 USD 0.05 (2.67%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CURV ha avuto una variazione del -2.67% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.81 e ad un massimo di 1.88.
Segui le dinamiche di Torrid Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CURV News
- Torrid Holdings Has Come Back To More Sensitive Valuations But Is Too Risky (NYSE:CURV)
- Alphabet To Rally More Than 20%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV)
- Torrid stock price target lowered to $6 at BofA on margin pressure
- Torrid Holdings Closes 57 Stores in Q2
- Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Torrid Holdings (CURV) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Torrid Reports 7.7% Sales Drop in Q2
- Torrid shares plunge as guidance falls short of expectations
- Torrid Holdings earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Dollar Tree Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Comps Rise 6.5%
- Guidewire Q4 Earnings Coming Up: Here's What Investors Should Know
- After Plunging 14.8% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why the Trend Might Reverse for Torrid Holdings (CURV)
- Dollar Tree to Report Q2 Earnings: What Surprise Awaits Investors?
- Will Consumer Headwinds Weigh on American Eagle's Q2 Earnings?
- Gap Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Comparable Sales Up 1%
- DICK'S Sporting Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Comparable Sales Jump 5%
- Torrid Holdings (CURV) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Build-A-Bear (BBW) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Abercrombie Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Hollister Brand Up 19%
- Ross Stores Tops Q2 Earnings Estimate, Expects Modest Pressures in Q3
- Home Depot Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Comparable Sales Rise Y/Y
- Dillard's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Comparable Store Sales Rise 1%
- Brinker Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Stock Up
- XCel Brands (XELB) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.81 1.88
Intervallo Annuale
1.63 7.19
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.87
- Apertura
- 1.86
- Bid
- 1.82
- Ask
- 2.12
- Minimo
- 1.81
- Massimo
- 1.88
- Volume
- 549
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.67%
- Variazione Mensile
- -16.13%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -65.79%
- Variazione Annuale
- -53.57%
21 settembre, domenica