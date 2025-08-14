QuotazioniSezioni
CURV: Torrid Holdings Inc

1.82 USD 0.05 (2.67%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CURV ha avuto una variazione del -2.67% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.81 e ad un massimo di 1.88.

Segui le dinamiche di Torrid Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.81 1.88
Intervallo Annuale
1.63 7.19
Chiusura Precedente
1.87
Apertura
1.86
Bid
1.82
Ask
2.12
Minimo
1.81
Massimo
1.88
Volume
549
Variazione giornaliera
-2.67%
Variazione Mensile
-16.13%
Variazione Semestrale
-65.79%
Variazione Annuale
-53.57%
