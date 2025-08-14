Währungen / CURV
CURV: Torrid Holdings Inc
1.84 USD 0.03 (1.60%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CURV hat sich für heute um -1.60% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.81 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.86 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Torrid Holdings Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
1.81 1.86
Jahresspanne
1.63 7.19
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 1.87
- Eröffnung
- 1.86
- Bid
- 1.84
- Ask
- 2.14
- Tief
- 1.81
- Hoch
- 1.86
- Volumen
- 50
- Tagesänderung
- -1.60%
- Monatsänderung
- -15.21%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -65.41%
- Jahresänderung
- -53.06%
