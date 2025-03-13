通貨 / CMTL
CMTL: Comtech Telecommunications Corp
2.49 USD 0.06 (2.47%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CMTLの今日の為替レートは、2.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.43の安値と2.54の高値で取引されました。
Comtech Telecommunications Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
2.43 2.54
1年のレンジ
1.19 5.16
- 以前の終値
- 2.43
- 始値
- 2.47
- 買値
- 2.49
- 買値
- 2.79
- 安値
- 2.43
- 高値
- 2.54
- 出来高
- 389
- 1日の変化
- 2.47%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 29.69%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 48.21%
- 1年の変化
- -48.66%
