CMTL: Comtech Telecommunications Corp

2.25 USD 0.24 (9.64%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CMTL ha avuto una variazione del -9.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.25 e ad un massimo di 2.50.

Segui le dinamiche di Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.25 2.50
Intervallo Annuale
1.19 5.16
Chiusura Precedente
2.49
Apertura
2.50
Bid
2.25
Ask
2.55
Minimo
2.25
Massimo
2.50
Volume
636
Variazione giornaliera
-9.64%
Variazione Mensile
17.19%
Variazione Semestrale
33.93%
Variazione Annuale
-53.61%
