Valute / CMTL
CMTL: Comtech Telecommunications Corp
2.25 USD 0.24 (9.64%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CMTL ha avuto una variazione del -9.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.25 e ad un massimo di 2.50.
Segui le dinamiche di Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CMTL News
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.25 2.50
Intervallo Annuale
1.19 5.16
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.49
- Apertura
- 2.50
- Bid
- 2.25
- Ask
- 2.55
- Minimo
- 2.25
- Massimo
- 2.50
- Volume
- 636
- Variazione giornaliera
- -9.64%
- Variazione Mensile
- 17.19%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 33.93%
- Variazione Annuale
- -53.61%
21 settembre, domenica