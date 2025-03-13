KurseKategorien
CMTL: Comtech Telecommunications Corp

2.29 USD 0.20 (8.03%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von CMTL hat sich für heute um -8.03% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 2.25 bis zu einem Hoch von 2.50 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Comtech Telecommunications Corp-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
2.25 2.50
Jahresspanne
1.19 5.16
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
2.49
Eröffnung
2.50
Bid
2.29
Ask
2.59
Tief
2.25
Hoch
2.50
Volumen
327
Tagesänderung
-8.03%
Monatsänderung
19.27%
6-Monatsänderung
36.31%
Jahresänderung
-52.78%
