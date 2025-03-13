Währungen / CMTL
CMTL: Comtech Telecommunications Corp
2.29 USD 0.20 (8.03%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CMTL hat sich für heute um -8.03% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 2.25 bis zu einem Hoch von 2.50 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Comtech Telecommunications Corp-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
2.25 2.50
Jahresspanne
1.19 5.16
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 2.49
- Eröffnung
- 2.50
- Bid
- 2.29
- Ask
- 2.59
- Tief
- 2.25
- Hoch
- 2.50
- Volumen
- 327
- Tagesänderung
- -8.03%
- Monatsänderung
- 19.27%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 36.31%
- Jahresänderung
- -52.78%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K