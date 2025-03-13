통화 / CMTL
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
CMTL: Comtech Telecommunications Corp
2.25 USD 0.24 (9.64%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CMTL 환율이 오늘 -9.64%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 2.25이고 고가는 2.50이었습니다.
Comtech Telecommunications Corp 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CMTL News
- ASTS Almost Doubles in 6 Months: Worth Including in Your Portfolio?
- Comtech appoints Lloyd Sprung as independent director
- Comtech secures improved credit terms and $35 million investment
- Comtech appoints three key executives to satellite segment leadership
- Comtech Rejoins iCERT, Deepening Commitment to Public Safety Innovation
- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Comtech earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Comtech Q2 2025 sees positive cash flow, stock up 10%
- Comtech Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal 2025
- Caseys General, Black Spade Acquisition, and more set to report earnings Monday
- Comtech to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results on June 9, 2025
- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
일일 변동 비율
2.25 2.50
년간 변동
1.19 5.16
- 이전 종가
- 2.49
- 시가
- 2.50
- Bid
- 2.25
- Ask
- 2.55
- 저가
- 2.25
- 고가
- 2.50
- 볼륨
- 636
- 일일 변동
- -9.64%
- 월 변동
- 17.19%
- 6개월 변동
- 33.93%
- 년간 변동율
- -53.61%
20 9월, 토요일