クォートセクション
通貨 / BGC
株に戻る

BGC: BGC Group Inc - Class A

9.85 USD 0.17 (1.76%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BGCの今日の為替レートは、1.76%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.61の安値と9.90の高値で取引されました。

BGC Group Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BGC News

1日のレンジ
9.61 9.90
1年のレンジ
7.24 11.80
以前の終値
9.68
始値
9.70
買値
9.85
買値
10.15
安値
9.61
高値
9.90
出来高
3.578 K
1日の変化
1.76%
1ヶ月の変化
2.07%
6ヶ月の変化
7.77%
1年の変化
6.95%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K