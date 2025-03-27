通貨 / BGC
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
BGC: BGC Group Inc - Class A
9.85 USD 0.17 (1.76%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BGCの今日の為替レートは、1.76%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.61の安値と9.90の高値で取引されました。
BGC Group Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BGC News
- Are Investors Undervaluing BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) Right Now?
- BGC or MKTX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Robinhood vs. BGC Group: Which Trading Platform Stock to Bet On?
- BGC Group announces exchange offer for $700 million in senior notes
- BGC Group, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:BGC)
- Bgc Group earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- BGC Group (BGC) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates
- Stifel Financial (SF) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- BGC Group (BGC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Implied Volatility Surging for BGC Stock Options
- BGC Group expects to exceed Q2 2025 outlook
- Mexico Elects Judges Among Scores of Little-Known Candidates
- BGC Group Announces Schedule Update for Piper Sandler Global Exchange & Trading Conference on June 5, 2025
- BGC Group: Strong Organic Growth And Inorganic Upside Poised To Drive Shares Higher (BGC)
- BGC Group to Present at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & Trading Conference on June 5, 2025
- US Commerce Secretary Lutnick transfers Cantor Fitzgerald stakes to children
- US Commerce Secretary Lutnick transfers Cantor Fitzgerald stakes to children
- Howard Lutnick transfers Cantor Fitzgerald ownership to children
- BGC repurchases shares from former CEO Lutnick
- BGC Group’s FMX Futures Exchange Launches U.S. Treasury Futures
- BGC Group shares fall despite strong results
- Tradeweb, Nasdaq, Virtu, ICE, BGC Group, Cboe Set To Benefit From IPO Comeback: Analyst - Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE), BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGC)
- Comprehensive Q1 Review Of My Stock Picks + Ratings Updates
- CME Group At A New All-Time High - Valuation Concerns Justified? (NASDAQ:CME)
1日のレンジ
9.61 9.90
1年のレンジ
7.24 11.80
- 以前の終値
- 9.68
- 始値
- 9.70
- 買値
- 9.85
- 買値
- 10.15
- 安値
- 9.61
- 高値
- 9.90
- 出来高
- 3.578 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.76%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.07%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 7.77%
- 1年の変化
- 6.95%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K