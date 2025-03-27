Valute / BGC
BGC: BGC Group Inc - Class A
9.56 USD 0.19 (1.95%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BGC ha avuto una variazione del -1.95% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.50 e ad un massimo di 9.67.
Segui le dinamiche di BGC Group Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.50 9.67
Intervallo Annuale
7.24 11.80
- Chiusura Precedente
- 9.75
- Apertura
- 9.65
- Bid
- 9.56
- Ask
- 9.86
- Minimo
- 9.50
- Massimo
- 9.67
- Volume
- 1.778 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.95%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.93%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 4.60%
- Variazione Annuale
- 3.80%