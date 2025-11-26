Sajiro Trade Copier

📌 Sajiro Copier — Smart Loss-Logic Trade Copier (Master + Slave EA)

A professional MT4 trade-copying system with intelligent activation based on consecutive loss detection.

Sajiro Copier is designed for traders who manage multiple accounts or use recovery, hedging, or diversification strategies.
The EA copies trades only when a predefined loss streak occurs on the Master account, allowing for controlled risk exposure and increased flexibility.

This system combines stability, precision, and clean file-based synchronization between accounts — without DLLs, sockets, or external servers.

✔ Key Features

1. Master + Slave Mode (Single EA File)

The EA includes both roles in one file.
Simply set:

  • IsMaster = true for the Master account

  • IsMaster = false for the Slave account

2. Smart Consecutive Loss Activation

Slave copying activates only when the Master reaches the configured number of consecutive losing trades.
Any winning trade resets the streak and immediately disables copying.

This provides strategic controlled copying for:

  • Loss-recovery systems

  • Hedging accounts

  • Diversification setups

  • High-risk/low-risk split routing

3. Stable File-Based Communication

The EA uses a Common Files CSV channel for Master–Slave communication:

  • No network permissions required

  • No external dependencies

  • VPS-friendly

  • Fast and reliable

Each communication channel is identified by a custom ChannelID , allowing unlimited isolated copier instances.

4. Clean Trade Mapping

Trades are paired using structured comments:

COPIER-<ChannelID>-<MasterTicket>

This ensures:

  • Accurate matching

  • No duplication

  • Automatic cleanup

  • Support for multi-channel setups

5. Lot Multiplier & Magic Number Filter

The Slave account supports:

  • LotMultiplier for scalable risk control

  • MagicFilter to copy only specific EA trades or all trades

6. Automatic Slave Synchronization

Slave EA will:

  • Open new trades when copying is active

  • Maintain positions

  • Close trades that no longer exist on the Master side

Ensures perfect alignment between accounts at all times.

7. Safe Trade Execution

Includes robust wrappers:

  • SafeOrderSend

  • SafeOrderModify

  • SafeOrderClose

With retries on temporary errors such as:

  • Server busy

  • No connection

  • Trade context busy

  • Trade timeout

This ensures stable operation during volatile market conditions.

📌 How It Works

MASTER

  • Monitors closed trades

  • Tracks loss streak

  • Writes trade snapshot + status to CSV

SLAVE

  • Reads Master file

  • Opens/matches trades when copying is enabled

  • Removes trades when the Master closes them

🎯 Suitable For

  • Multi-account management

  • Loss-phase copying

  • Drawdown-protection routing

  • Hedge-based strategies

  • Diversified portfolio setups

  • Prop-firm account linking

  • Signal filtering by loss streak

🛠 Input Parameters
Parameter Description
IsMaster Select Master or Slave mode
ChannelID Unique communication channel name
MagicFilter Copy only trades with this magic (-1 = all)
ConsecutiveLossRequired Loss streak count to activate copying
LotMultiplier Multiplies Master lot size on Slave
Slippage Maximum allowed slippage
📎 Notes

  • Works only on MT4

  • No SL/TP copying (pure entry following)

  • Slave trades are opened only when copying is active

  • One EA handles both modes


おすすめのプロダクト
Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote
Vu Trung Kien
ユーティリティ
Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote is a powerful tool to copy binary options trades remotely between multiple accounts at different locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his binary options trades with the others globally on his own rules. One provider can copy trades to unlimited receivers and one receiver can get trade from unlimited providers as well. The provider can set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will no
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
エキスパート
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Classic Market Surfer EA MT4
Buti Andy Moeng
5 (1)
エキスパート
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
エキスパート
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
エキスパート
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Project Oro
Giacomo Donati
エキスパート
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/project_oro_ea Project Oro is a trading algorithm project that I began approximately six years ago. After countless painful and excruciating hours of coding, it is finally ready to be released to the public. The Expert Advisor (EA) is built on a proprietary and unique technique that analyzes the behavior and movement of candlesticks and the price action within the gold market. It searches for short windows of opportunity to strike and exits tr
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
エキスパート
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.82 (65)
エキスパート
!! 最新バージョン2.05にアップデートして、さらに高速なパフォーマンスを実現してください!! スマートファンデッドHFTは、2024年1月29日の市場オープンで、低ボラティリティにもかかわらず、KORTANA FXの100Kチャレンジを突破しました。 スクリーンショットセクションをチェックしてください。証拠をそこに置きました。 重要：2024年1月29日までのKORTANA FXの暗号支払いに対する40％の独占割引をお見逃しなく。 スマートファンデッドHFT EAでトレーディングの可能性を解き放ちましょう！ VPS不要 / 設定ファイル不要 / プラグアンドプレイを楽しむ 限定時間のプロモーション価格 2024年2月1日に価格が上がります！！ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56FKxI-noI4 最初の満足なクライアントの結果が添付されています。今日、自分自身でFAST FOREX FUNDINGの50Kチャレンジを突破しました。以下に結果を添付しました)) トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは、 私のトレーディングの
TradePilot
Hossein Khalil Alishir
ユーティリティ
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution using a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation . Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys. Smart Risk Management: Supports percen
Horizontal Ray Pro
Lukasz Kubisz
ユーティリティ
Description: Please tick "Show object descriptions" in chart properties to enable hrays views That utility converts a trendline into a horizontal ray known as tool for drawing supply and demand zones. Simply create a trendline on a chart and once selected, it will get converted. Ray remains horizontal while dragging.  Quick ray plot: press "R" key to create horizontal ray. It will be snapped to the nearest OHLC value Further versions will be improved. For feature request please post new comm
Auto Breakeven level
Makarii Gubaydullin
ユーティリティ
自動ブレークイーブンレベル この   ユーティリティを   使用 すると、   取引が所望の利益に達したときに自動的にSLを移動する機能を有効にできます。 特に   短期   トレーダー   にとって重要です。   オフセットオプションも利用可能です：一部の利益を保護できます。 多機能ユーティリティ : 66以上の機能、このツールを含む  |   質問がある場合は連絡してください   |   MT5バージョン 自動ブレークイーブン機能の有効化プロセス: 1.   シンボルまたは取引を選択   Auto BE機能を有効にする対象: 現在の   [Symbol]   / すべての取引   [ALL]   / または特定の取引   [Ticket] . [Symbol]または[ALL]ルールに加えて - 特定の取引に個別のルールを設定できます, チケット番号により: 個別の[Ticket]ルールが優先されます. 2. Auto BEを有効にする   取引タイプ   を選択: [ALL]: すべての有効な取引; [Longs]: 買い取引のみ; [Shorts]: 売り取引のみ; 3.  
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
エキスパート
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
エキスパート
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
エキスパート
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Karman
Vladislav Filippov
エキスパート
Karman is a fully automated trading advisor working on a М30 timeframe. The settings of the advisor are based on the safe trading, the essence of which is to close the transaction, while achieving a positive profitability dynamism of several points, which allows the user to reduce the costs of opening losing trades. The Expert Advisor is multi-functional and does not require a specific type of account for the normal operation of all functions embedded in it. The advisor’s manual involves encapsu
EA Super scalper universal
Ruslan Pishun
エキスパート
The Super scalper universal is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor, which uses five indicators. Each open position is protected by a hidden stop order managed by an advanced modification algorithm. When searching for the suitable signals, the EA uses the integrated indicator in conjunction with the trend and time filters, as well as the volatility filter. It use dynamic position closure, which considers the location where the order had been opened and the subsequent price action. Profit is
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
ユーティリティ
MetaTrader4のコピー機を取引します。     それは任意の口座からの外国為替取引、ポジション、注文をコピーします。 それは最高の貿易コピー機の1つです     MT4 - MT4、MT5 - MT4     のために     COPYLOT MT4     バージョン（または     MT4 - MT5  MT5 - MT5     のために     COPYLOT MT5     バージョン）。 MT5のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 のコピー機 バージョン       MetaTrader 5 ターミナル（   МТ5 - МТ5、МТ4 - МТ5   ）-   コピーロットクライアントMT5 独自のコピーアルゴリズムにより、すべての取引がマスターアカウントからクライアントアカウントに正確にコピーされます。 また、動作速度が速いことでも知られています。タフなエラー処理。 強力な機能セット。 プログラムは、複数
Fundamental Robot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
エキスパート
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
エキスパート
Indicementへようこそ！ プロップファーム準備完了! -> セットファイルを ここからダウンロード ローンチプロモーション: 現在の価格で残りわずかです! 最終価格: 990ドル NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT は、 専門的な取引アルゴリズムの作成における私の 15 年間の経験をインデックス市場にもたらします。 EA は、最適なエントリー価格を見つけるために非常によく考えられたアルゴリズムを使用し、取引のリスクを分散するために内部で複数の戦略を実行します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリング ストップロスとトレーリング テイクプロフィットも使用します。 このシス
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
インディケータ
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
HMA Trend Expert
Alexander Fedosov
5 (1)
エキスパート
HMA Trend robot for professional traders works with a set of Hull moving averages( HMA ). Advisor Parameters Use Trade Panel  — Use the visual panel to configure and trade robot. Lot  — Lot size for a market entry. Take Profit(points)  — Take Profit for an open order. Stop Loss(points)  — Stol Loss for an open order. Max Spread(0 - disabled)  — Maximum allowable spread at which you can enter the market. 0 - disabled. Magic number  — The magic number of the robot. EA Comment  — Comments of robot.
EA Black Lion
Mohamed Hassan
5 (4)
エキスパート
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  EA BLACK LION  is an expert advisor that is the true definition of a scalper where it's able to spot real divergence movements in the forex market. It is highly sophisticated because it can spot potential reversal or continuation patterns. The real-time divergence patterns are visually shown to you on your MT4 chart. (This is game changing because you actually see the strategy in front of you)  It uses a sophisticated system that has been successfull
FTMO Protector 7
Vyacheslav Izvarin
ユーティリティ
PROTECT YOUR FTMO Account in a simplest way Must-Have   Account Protector for any Prop-trading Account and Challenge MT4 / MT5 Expert Advisor that protects your Forex Prop Trading account from an unexpected drawdown! FTMO Protector  is a Tool that lets you manage trades and control your profit and loss across multiple Robots and currency pairs using a simple parameters and settings. Use as many EAs and Instruments you need, the Protector will: 1.   Calculate your midnight (01:00 System time) Bal
Royal Dutch Skunk
Sayan Vandenhout
エキスパート
ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
Red Hawk EA
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (17)
エキスパート
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Red Hawk is a "mean reversion" trading system, that trades during the quiet times of the market. It runs on 9 pairs currently: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUCAD, AUDJPY, EURAUD and USDCAD. Recommended timeframe: M5 Since this kind of strategy works best with low spread and fast execution, I advise using an good ECN broker. IMPORTANT F
Smartility
Syed Oarasul Islam
ユーティリティ
This utility is designed to help you with your Manual Trading. It allows different ways of closing trades. It can display total number of BUY and SELL orders individually and also their individual profits. It can enter trades without stopl loss and take profits. However upon selecting UseStopLossTakeProfit from the settings it can use best possible stop loss and take profits based on the market conditions. Upon selecting the CloseOppositeTrades  from the settings it can close opposite trades. Fo
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
「Auto FIBO Pro」Crypto_Forex インジケーターは、取引の補助ツールとして最適です。 - インジケーターは、フィボナッチ レベルとローカル トレンド ライン (赤色) を自動的に計算してチャート上に配置します。 - フィボナッチ レベルは、価格が反転する可能性のある重要な領域を示します。 - 最も重要なレベルは、23.6%、38.2%、50%、61.8% です。 - リバーサル スキャルピングやゾーン グリッド取引に使用できます。 - Auto FIBO Pro インジケーターを使用して、現在のシステムを改善する機会も多数あります。 - Info Spread Swap Display があり、接続されている外国為替ペアの現在のスプレッドとスワップを表示します。 - ディスプレイには、アカウントの残高、エクイティ、マージンも表示されます。 - Info Spread Swap Display は、チャートのどのコーナーにも配置できます。 0 - 左上コーナー、1 - 右上、2 - 左下、3 - 右下。 高品質のトレーディングロボットとインジケーターをご覧にな
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
インディケータ
これは、キャンドルの終値を予測する指標です。 このインジケータは、主にD1チャートでの使用を目的としていますが. この指標は、従来の外国為替取引とバイナリオプション取引の両方に適しています。 インジケーターは、スタンドアロンのトレーディングシステムとして使用することも、既存のトレーディングシステムへの追加として機能させることもできます。 このインジケーターは、現在のキャンドルを分析し、キャンドル自体の内部の特定の強度係数と、前のキャンドルのパラメーターを計算します。 したがって、この指標は、市場の動きのさらなる方向性と現在のキャンドルの終値を予測します。 この方法のおかげで、この指標は、短期の日中取引だけでなく、中期および長期の取引にも適しています。 インジケーターを使用すると、市場の状況の分析中にインジケーターが生成する潜在的な信号の数を設定できます。 インジケーターの設定には、このための特別なパラメーターがあります。 また、インジケーターは、チャート上のメッセージの形式で、電子メールで、およびPUSH通知の形式で、新しい信号について通知することができます。 購入後は必ず私に書いて
Trend Genius Pro
GA Trading Club LLC
エキスパート
Description: Unlock the power of precision trading with GA Trading Club's Trend Genius Pro [GATC] expert advisor – your reliable companion in navigating the dynamic financial markets. This cutting-edge trading tool is designed to elevate your trading experience, providing both novice and seasoned traders with a strategic edge for success. Key Features: Trend Identification: Trend Genius Pro [GATC] excels in recognizing market trends with unparalleled accuracy. Its advanced algorithms swiftly ana
WPR with 2 Moving Averages mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
Crypto_Forex MT4用インジケーター「WPRと2つの移動平均線」、リペイント機能なし。 - WPR自体はスキャルピングに最適なオシレーターの1つです。 - 「WPRと2つの移動平均線」インジケーターを使用すると、WPRオシレーターの高速移動平均線と低速移動平均線を確認できます。 - このインジケーターを使用すると、価格調整を早期に把握できます。 - このインジケーターはパラメータで簡単に設定でき、どの時間枠でも使用できます。 - 買いと売りのエントリー条件は画像で確認できます。 - 買いシグナルの条件を検討します。 (1) - 高速移動平均線が低速移動平均線を上向きにクロスし、WPR値が-50を下回っている場合：買いトレードを開きます。 (2) - WPR値が-20を超える買われすぎゾーンにある場合：買いトレードを終了します。 (3) - 売りトレードの場合はその逆です。 // 優れたトレーディングロボットとインジケーターは、こちらから入手できます: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/def1380/seller これは、このMQL5ウェブサ
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
ユーティリティ
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
ユーティリティ
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
ユーティリティ
Crystal Trade Manager PRO – MT4向け 高度リスク管理・トレードコントロールシステム 無料版： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 概要 Crystal Trade Manager PRO（CTM）は、MetaTrader 4 のために設計された、プロフェッショナル向けのリスク管理および取引管理ユーティリティです。 厳密な執行、強力な資金保護、高度な自動化を必要とするトレーダーのために構築されています。 本システムは、リスク管理、エクイティ保護、日次制限、SL/TP の自動設定を行い、プロレベルの高速ワンクリック取引パネルを提供します。 Prop Firm チャレンジ、デイトレード、スキャルピング、資金運用者に最適です。 MT5版も利用可能です。 主な特徴 1. 高度なリスク・ドローダウン保護 日次ドローダウン上限を 1%〜70% の範囲で設定可能。 上限超過時、 全てのポジションを即時クローズ 。 オプションで 全ての保留注文（Pending Orders）を自動削除 。 日次ロックアウトモード：翌日
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
ユーティリティ
LIMITED OFFER - JUST FOR 2 DAYS | 50% BLACK FRIDAY DISCOUNT $640 -> $320 Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading
FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
ユーティリティ
The FFx Hidden Manager panel will help you to manage easily your orders directly on the chart. Below all features described: TP, SL and TrailingStop are hidden Each order has its own lines on chart Drag & Drop any line to change the TP/SL as per your need Option to move automatically the SL line at breakeven when TP #1 is reached Option to choose the TP/SL type (by pips or price) Option to choose the TrailingStop type (by pips, MA, Fractals, PSAR or ATR) Define which order(s) you want to manage
FFx Risk Calculator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
ユーティリティ
FFx Risk Calculator panel will help you to calculate very easily your trades size, SL or the risk directly on the chart. All features are described below: Option to select which parameter to calculate: Risk, Stop Loss or Lot Size The panel will show if the lot size is allowed according to the current account free margin Button to maximize/minimize the panel Drag and Drop the panel anywhere on the chart How to use it? Select the parameter you want to be calculated. It will be based on the 2 other
News Trader Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (16)
ユーティリティ
News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
FFx Watcher PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
ユーティリティ
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 9 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: 1. Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed 2. Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicat
Transaction Repeater Full
Alexandr Bryzgalov
5 (4)
ユーティリティ
Copies transactions between MT4 terminals. Possibilities: quick copy start minimum processor load direct and reverse (reverse) copying. copying Take Profit and Stop Loss levels copying deferred and their changes copy transactions one to many copy trades many to one local copy only Attention: The product is designed for copying trades only within a single computer or VPS with access to the desktop. The product will not work on the built-in Virtual Hosting of the terminal. We will help you set up
Personal Assistant Tool
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
Pairs Trade
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
ユーティリティ
The Pairs Trade indicator is a utility for semi-automatic pair trading. It allows combining the charts of two arbitrary instruments, even if the schedules of their trading sessions are different. It displays a spread chart in the form of a histogram with an overlaying moving average. It calculates the swap that will be charged for the synthetic position (in the deposit currency). It is possible to set a level for automatic opening of a synthetic position on the spread chart (analogous to the 'se
Corporate Report
Pavel Verveyko
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
The script displays info about the share's corporate reports and dividends. The data is downloaded from   investing.com : Report date Profit per share (EPS) Revenue Market capitalization Amount of dividends Date of payment of dividends Dividend income The product cannot be tested in the tester (since it is not possible to receive data from the Internet). Before launching:  Add 2   URL   https://ru.investing.com/earnings-calendar/Service/getCalendarFilteredData  and   https://ru.investing.com/di
Auto Stop Take Profit Stacker EA
Michael Kroeker
ユーティリティ
This Stacker EA will: Automatically set Stop loss on a new order Automatically set Take profit on a new order Stack (or open up to 4 additional orders at the same time) when a new order is placed, the SL/TP can be preset individually for each order. Provides a transparent replacement for the standard 1-click trading buttons in MetaTrader 4 (1 click still works and SL/TP will automatically be set as well as Stacking). Automatically calculate lot order size according to preset risk management perc
FXFledgling Exit Tool
Joel Protusada
ユーティリティ
FXFledgling Exit Tool is a complete risk management tool that analyzes both the open trades and the direction of the pair of open trades. As long as the suggested entry and lotsizing management presented here is followed strictly, you will have a high chance (but no guarantee) of surviving the trade. What It Does It is used as an exit tool. It helps the trader to manage any manual trade that he transacted. It does the following: Trail Stop Dynamic Stop Loss - a calculated stop-loss that changes
Crypto Market Pro
Daniil Kurmyshev
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
New opportunities for analyzing cryptocurrency in the usual MetaTrader 4. For example : We select the symbol of the cryptocurrency and attach any indicators, Expert Advisors or scripts. Startup Mode View cryptocurrency; Data collection. Capabilities Work as with a standard currency chart; Automatic update of open charts; Selection of individual cryptocurrency for updating; Selection of individual timeframes for updating; Work on the desired timeframes; Open charts do not affect the work of Cry
Telegram Notify
Kin Hang Tan
1 (1)
ユーティリティ
Notify Telegram is a utility that bridge your MetaTrader4 trading activities to your Telegram chat/channel. It will help you to monitor your MetaTrader4 actions such as placing trade, modifying order's TP/SL, closing trades etc and send a notification message to your dedicated Telegram chat/channel. It does not execute any trade on your MetaTrader4 account. It can be useful for monitoring EA performance or providing signal to your Telegram channel/group subscribed. Parameters Token ="" - enter
Easy Strategy Builder
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (3)
ユーティリティ
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Telegram ChartSnap
Kin Hang Tan
ユーティリティ
Telegram ChartSnap is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 4 activities to your Telegram chat/group/channel. It will screen shot your MetaTrader 4 chart and send it to your dedicated Telegram chat/group/channel through a Telegram bot. The whole process will keep repeating based on a time cycle that predetermined by the user. It is a convenient tool for those who like to get access to their favorite system/dashboard that only available at MetaTrader Desktop. Beside that, trader can easily s
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Analysis
Jianyuan Huang
ユーティリティ
フィボナッチリトレースと拡張ラインツール DiNapoliポイント取引方法とゴールデンセクション取引を使用するトレーダーにとって理想的なMT4プラットフォームのフィボナッチリトレースと拡張ラインツール 主な特長： あなたはフィボナッチリトレースメントの複数のセットを直接描くことができ、重要なリターンポイント間の関係は一目瞭然です。 2.フィボナッチ拡張を描画することができます。 3.フィボナッチフォールドバックとラインの延長は、簡単な観察と数値表示のために左右に動かすことができます。 4.チャートは非常に爽やかな 5.数字キーでサイクルを切り替えることができます。 ファンクションキー： 1。 [戻るを押す、要求に応じて描画する、最大8つのグループにする 2。拡張]を描くには[押す] 3。 \を押すと、現在のサイクルの下にあるすべての拡張機能と折り畳みが削除されます 4。フォールドバックを移動して削除して展開する （1）最初のフォールドバックセットのF5行をクリックします。 一度クリックすると（黄色に変わります）、キーボードのDeleteキーを押すと、フォーカ
Risk manager x2
Andrii Malakhov
ユーティリティ
Советник риск-менеджер с огромным арсеналом возможностей защиты вашего депозита. Для инвесторов, которые решили передать капитал в доверительное управление. Когда у трейдера нет доступа к настройкам - нивелирует торговые риски. А также для трейдеров, которые осознали необходимость стороннего контроля за их торговлей для улучшения торговых результатов.  Для максимальных результатов - должен стоять на отдельном VPS сервере и у трейдера не должно быть возможности менять настройки в торговый период.
Virtual Grid
Volodymyr Hrybachov
ユーティリティ
半自動取引のためのユーティリティ。ストップオーダー、ストップロス、テイクプロフィット、トレーリングストップをブローカーに見えないように設定するための動的レベルを適用します。 FIFO要件のある米国のブローカーを含むあらゆるブローカーとの連携に適しています。 アドバイザリンクのMT5バージョン 取引はボタンまたは線を使用して開くことができます。アドバイザが線に沿ってポジションを開くには、チャートに線を引き、名前を変更します。価格がそれを超えると、EAは対応するコマンドを実行します。 OPEN_SELL-売り注文を開きます CLOSE_SELL-すべての売り注文を閉じます OPEN_BUY-オープンバイオーダー CLOSE_BUY-すべての購入注文を閉じる コマンドが実行された後、コメント「OK」が書き込まれ、行はコマンドを1回だけ実行します。 チャートには、受け取った利益、現在のオープンポジション（注文数、ロット数、利益）、オープニング注文のボタン、実行速度、スリッページに関する情報が表示されます。 「i」ボタンをクリックすると、取引履歴が視覚的に表示されます。 オプシ
Grid Hero War Pad
Chock Hwee Ng
3.4 (5)
ユーティリティ
Grid Hero War Pad is a  GRAPHICAL MANUAL TRADER version of the original Grid Hero EA, designed and created for ADVANCED TRADERS who are experienced in plotting their own market entries. It is coded using ADVANCED GRAPHICAL INTERFACE programming, that combines the power of discretionary trading with Grid Hero algorithm in the form of a graphical console with button-click easy execution. It allows you to execute trades manually using Market Orders and Pending Orders, and then automatically uses th
MirrorEA
Eugenio Bravetti
ユーティリティ
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
Open charts
Maksim Slovakov
ユーティリティ
Скрипт открывает графики по всем инструментам находящимся в окне "Обзор рынка" и по желанию может задать для всех графиков один шаблон. Так-же можно удалить все графике открытые в терминале Мт4. В скрипте имеются следующие настройки: "Таймфрейм" по умолчанию M30;             (Можно поставить свой: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN.) "Задержка" по умолчанию "0";                  (Задержка перед открытием следующего графика в миллисекундах.) "Шаблон" по умолчанию "True";                (True=пр
TFA Trade Manager
TFA Global Pte. Ltd.
ユーティリティ
(8th Feb 2019 Launch Promo: $97/lifetime just for 1 day! Price goes to $180/lifetime in 24 hours!) The TFA Trade Manager helps you easily manage your trades with an intelligent vertical "bars" system. You easily now easily click + drag your entry, stop loss, take profit, breakeven, partial profit and trailing stop with a few simple mouse clicks. You can also easily calculate the risk you wish to allocate to each trade by telling the trade manager your desired risk %, lot size or $dollars to risk
Quantized Trend
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
ユーティリティ
This utility automatically draws the trend channel on the price chart. For the time interval from the specified date to the current bar, the drawn channel is almost optimal. Placing the beginning of the channel at a more distant historical price extremum, you get a visualization of a longer-term trend. Channel slope is not a continuous value, but takes one of discrete values (in AxB format, where A is the number of price points (points), and B is the number of timeframes). This program works ONL
Signal Analyze Master
Shao Chen
ユーティリティ
--------------Welcome to use [MQL5 Signal Analyze Master]------------------  Function: Draw order tracks of MQL5 MT4 and MT5 signal on MT4 chart. [Using guide] 1.Use it as Experts. 2.Download history record from MQL5 signal(MT4 signal or MT5 signal).  3.Paste history record file below "MQL4/Files/" 4.Load [Signal Analyze Master] on the symbol chart what you want to analyze. 5.Paste the history record file name to parameter 'FileName' 6.Select  SignalType  match the history you download on MT4
Forex copier
Alexandr Bryzgalov
4.5 (2)
ユーティリティ
We offer simple and reliable software that can  copy trades  between any MT4 accounts. Easy to use MetaTrader copier which saves valuable time Reliable, so you are protected from technical issues Powerful, with a lot of features available Who can use this MT4 copier? Forex Copier is a solution for individual traders or account managers who need to execute trade signals from external sources or who need to  manage several MetaTrader 4 accounts  at the same time. We do not offer you “yet another
Forex Market View Dashboard and CSM
Opengates Success International
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
FFXMV Dashboard + CSM is a custom indicator combined with Currency Strength Meter . It is created to give the Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make a successful trading. Before attaching this Indicator to your window chart, go to your MT4's Market Watch panel and HIDE all the Currency pairs you don't need or trade and leave the rest there. The reason is that FFMV Dashboard will DISP
作者のその他のプロダクト
Sajiro 2S2B Trend Following EA
Ahsan Ullah
エキスパート
Overview SAJIRO 2S2B is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on a dual-Moving Average trend-following model. The EA identifies market direction using a fast MA and a slow MA, allowing it to enter trades only in the trend direction while avoiding sideways momentum. The system is designed for traders who prefer structured, technical, rule-based entries with optional risk-enhancement tools such as adaptive martingale and trailing stop management. Core Logic Trend Detection: The EA analyzes the c
Sajiro Copier Pro Master Slave Copier for MT5
Ahsan Ullah
ユーティリティ
Sajiro Copier Pro – Ultra-Fast File-Based Master/Slave Trade Copier (MT5) CSV Sync | Reverse Mode | Pending Sync | Partial Close Engine | Consecutive Loss Filter (A1) Lightning-Fast | Ultra-Stable | Professional-Grade Trade Replication What is Sajiro Copier Pro? Sajiro Copier Pro is a high-speed, file-based trade copier that mirrors trades from one MT5 account (Master) to multiple MT5 accounts (Slave) with ultra-low latency , precision , and prop-firm-safe consistency . Perfect for signal
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信