Sajiro Trade Copier

📌 Sajiro Copier — Smart Loss-Logic Trade Copier (Master + Slave EA)

A professional MT4 trade-copying system with intelligent activation based on consecutive loss detection.

Sajiro Copier is designed for traders who manage multiple accounts or use recovery, hedging, or diversification strategies.
The EA copies trades only when a predefined loss streak occurs on the Master account, allowing for controlled risk exposure and increased flexibility.

This system combines stability, precision, and clean file-based synchronization between accounts — without DLLs, sockets, or external servers.

✔ Key Features

1. Master + Slave Mode (Single EA File)

The EA includes both roles in one file.
Simply set:

  • IsMaster = true for the Master account

  • IsMaster = false for the Slave account

2. Smart Consecutive Loss Activation

Slave copying activates only when the Master reaches the configured number of consecutive losing trades.
Any winning trade resets the streak and immediately disables copying.

This provides strategic controlled copying for:

  • Loss-recovery systems

  • Hedging accounts

  • Diversification setups

  • High-risk/low-risk split routing

3. Stable File-Based Communication

The EA uses a Common Files CSV channel for Master–Slave communication:

  • No network permissions required

  • No external dependencies

  • VPS-friendly

  • Fast and reliable

Each communication channel is identified by a custom ChannelID , allowing unlimited isolated copier instances.

4. Clean Trade Mapping

Trades are paired using structured comments:

COPIER-<ChannelID>-<MasterTicket>

This ensures:

  • Accurate matching

  • No duplication

  • Automatic cleanup

  • Support for multi-channel setups

5. Lot Multiplier & Magic Number Filter

The Slave account supports:

  • LotMultiplier for scalable risk control

  • MagicFilter to copy only specific EA trades or all trades

6. Automatic Slave Synchronization

Slave EA will:

  • Open new trades when copying is active

  • Maintain positions

  • Close trades that no longer exist on the Master side

Ensures perfect alignment between accounts at all times.

7. Safe Trade Execution

Includes robust wrappers:

  • SafeOrderSend

  • SafeOrderModify

  • SafeOrderClose

With retries on temporary errors such as:

  • Server busy

  • No connection

  • Trade context busy

  • Trade timeout

This ensures stable operation during volatile market conditions.

📌 How It Works

MASTER

  • Monitors closed trades

  • Tracks loss streak

  • Writes trade snapshot + status to CSV

SLAVE

  • Reads Master file

  • Opens/matches trades when copying is enabled

  • Removes trades when the Master closes them

🎯 Suitable For

  • Multi-account management

  • Loss-phase copying

  • Drawdown-protection routing

  • Hedge-based strategies

  • Diversified portfolio setups

  • Prop-firm account linking

  • Signal filtering by loss streak

🛠 Input Parameters
Parameter Description
IsMaster Select Master or Slave mode
ChannelID Unique communication channel name
MagicFilter Copy only trades with this magic (-1 = all)
ConsecutiveLossRequired Loss streak count to activate copying
LotMultiplier Multiplies Master lot size on Slave
Slippage Maximum allowed slippage
📎 Notes

  • Works only on MT4

  • No SL/TP copying (pure entry following)

  • Slave trades are opened only when copying is active

  • One EA handles both modes


