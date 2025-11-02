Hedge Trade
🛡️ Hedge Trade — Smart Fixed-Offset Hedging EA
Turn adverse moves into controlled recovery cycles.
Hedge Trade is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that protects any open trade by automatically placing and managing one intelligent hedge order. It’s built for traders who prefer to open their own base position but want an automated, disciplined hedging system to manage drawdown and capture counter-moves — safely, transparently, and without martingale.
🚀 Key Features
Automatic Hedge Placement
When price moves against your position by a user-defined number of points, the EA places a hedge pending order at a fixed offset from the latest adverse extreme.
One-Hedge Rule
Only one hedge exists at any time. Once active, no other hedge is placed — ensuring clean, predictable risk control (no hedge-of-hedge behavior).
Synchronized Base Management
When the hedge closes in profit, the EA immediately closes part or all of the original trade.
You choose between:
• Partial Sync – reduce the base lot size proportionally to offset losses
• Full Sync – close the entire base position instantly
Flexible Reference Logic
Choose how the EA defines the next cycle’s reference price: hedge entry, close, mid-point, last extreme, or the original base open — for full control over cycle progression.
-
Restart-Safe Operation
The EA automatically saves its current plan and cycle state in MetaTrader Global Variables. If you restart the terminal or lose connection, it continues exactly where it left off.
Clean and Broker-Friendly
Complies with stop-level/freeze-level limits, no grid stacking, no averaging, and no martingale multiplication.
⚙️ How It Works — In Simple Steps
Attach to an existing position.
Hedge Trade manages one active BUY or SELL trade — it does not open the base trade itself.
Wait for drawdown.
Once price moves against the base by your defined threshold ( TriggerDDPts ), the EA prepares a hedge.
-
Fixed-Offset Placement.
It anchors the hedge pending order at a set distance ( FixedOffsetPts ) from the latest extreme.
-
Hedge Activation.
When price retraces, the hedge triggers and runs toward its take-profit, capturing a counter-move.
-
Sync Closure.
On hedge TP, the EA instantly reduces or closes the base position using the hedge’s realized profit.
-
Cycle Renewal.
The reference price is updated, and the process resets for the next drawdown cycle.
