MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ基本クラスCObjectNext 

リストの次の要素へのポインタを設定します。

void  Next(
  CObject*  object      // リストの次の要素へのポインタ
  ）

パラメータ

object

[in]  リストの次の要素へのポインタの新しい値

例:

//--- CObject::Next(CObject*) の例
#include <Object.mqh>
//---
void OnStart()
 {
  CObject *object_first,*object_second;
  //---
  object_first=new CObject;
  if(object_first==NULL)
    {
    printf("Object create error");
    return;
    }
  object_second=new CObject;
  if(object_second==NULL)
    {
    printf("Object create error");
    delete object_first;
    return;
    }
  //--- リンクを設定
  object_first.Next(object_second);
  object_second.Prev(object_first);
  //--- オブジェクトを使用する
  //--- ...
  //--- オブジェクトを削除する
  delete object_first;
  delete object_second;
 }