BlasL2HeR

Performs a rank-1 conjugated update of a Hermitian n-by-n matrix.

AU = alpha * x * conjg(x) + A

BLAS function HER.

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrixc::BlasL2HeR(

complex alpha,

vectorc& X,

matrixc& AU

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrixcf::BlasL2HeR(

complexf alpha,

vectorcf& X,

matrixcf& AU

);

Parameters

alpha

[in] Scalar multiplier alpha.

X

[in] Vector x of size n.

AU

[out] Updated matrix A.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

The input can be a Hermitian conjugated, upper triangular or lower triangular matrix. Triangular matrices are assumed to be Hermitian.