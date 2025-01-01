문서화섹션
BlasL2HeMV

Computes a matrix-vector product for a Hermitian n-by-n matrix.

y = alpha*A*x + beta*y

BLAS function HEMV.

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool  matrix::BlasL2HeMV(
   complex         alpha,         // scalar multiplier alpha
   vectorc&        X,             // vector X
   complex         beta,          // scalar multiplier beta
   vectorc&                     // result vector Y
   );

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool  matrixf::BlasL2HeMV(
   complexf        alpha,         // scalar multiplier alpha
   vectorcf&       X,             // vector X
   complexf        beta,          // scalar multiplier beta
   vectorcf&                    // result vector Y
   );

Parameters

alpha

[in]  Scalar multiplier alpha.

X

[in]  Vector x of size n.

beta

[in]  Scalar multiplier beta.

Y

[out]  Result vector y of size n.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

The input can be a Hermitian conjugated, upper triangular or lower triangular matrix. Triangular matrices are assumed to be Hermitian.