Raphael Minato

B3 Portfolio Tendencia e Volatilidade

Raphael Minato
1 recensione
Affidabilità
261 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2020 236%
XPMT5-PRD
1:1
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
42 721
Profit Trade:
35 280 (82.58%)
Loss Trade:
7 441 (17.42%)
Best Trade:
445.00 BRL
Worst Trade:
-1 228.00 BRL
Profitto lordo:
513 296.00 BRL (2 102 748 636 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-464 904.00 BRL (2 298 999 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
63 (689.00 BRL)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 845.00 BRL (51)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
14.53%
Massimo carico di deposito:
20.13%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
2
Tempo di attesa medio:
12 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
4.93
Long Trade:
21 423 (50.15%)
Short Trade:
21 298 (49.85%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.10
Profitto previsto:
1.13 BRL
Profitto medio:
14.55 BRL
Perdita media:
-62.48 BRL
Massime perdite consecutive:
12 (-2 517.00 BRL)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-3 049.00 BRL (4)
Crescita mensile:
0.26%
Previsione annuale:
3.20%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
5 908.00 BRL
Massimale:
9 820.00 BRL (18.75%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
35.05% (7 904.00 BRL)
Per equità:
19.41% (3 692.00 BRL)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
WINZ22 554
WINQ22 444
WINZ21 402
WINM24 397
WING23 335
WINM22 310
WINV22 305
WINJ23 245
WINV23 225
WING21 222
WINZ20 202
WINJ24 201
WINJ21 195
WINZ23 189
WINQ23 178
WINM23 175
WING22 158
WINJ25 149
WINJ22 140
WINV21 69
WING24 67
WINV20 65
WINM25 59
WINQ25 59
WINQ21 50
WINZ24 48
WINV25 48
WINQ24 41
WING25 37
WINV24 32
WINM21 31
WDOJ21 21
WDOF21 18
WDOG21 12
WDOM22 12
WDOH21 10
WDOV21 10
WDOZ20 9
WDOK21 8
WDOQ21 8
WDOK22 7
WDON21 6
WDOX21 6
WDOX20 5
WDOU21 5
WDOM21 4
WDOG22 4
WDOH22 4
WDOJ22 4
WDOZ21 2
WDOF22 2
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
WINZ22 -5.3K
WINQ22 -2.5K
WINZ21 -15K
WINM24 -468
WING23 -4.5K
WINM22 -3.9K
WINV22 -1.6K
WINJ23 -3.5K
WINV23 -3K
WING21 -11K
WINZ20 -11K
WINJ24 -687
WINJ21 -10K
WINZ23 -2.8K
WINQ23 -3.5K
WINM23 -2.5K
WING22 -1.5K
WINJ25 588
WINJ22 -2.2K
WINV21 -4K
WING24 -620
WINV20 -3.9K
WINM25 233
WINQ25 97
WINQ21 -563
WINZ24 -453
WINV25 -313
WINQ24 4
WING25 -18
WINV24 -130
WINM21 -680
WDOJ21 -267
WDOF21 207
WDOG21 333
WDOM22 -276
WDOH21 106
WDOV21 -635
WDOZ20 -584
WDOK21 134
WDOQ21 60
WDOK22 -181
WDON21 93
WDOX21 -51
WDOX20 53
WDOU21 108
WDOM21 9
WDOG22 7
WDOH22 112
WDOJ22 141
WDOZ21 104
WDOF22 71
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
WINZ22 -53K
WINQ22 -24K
WINZ21 -82K
WINM24 -4.1K
WING23 -40K
WINM22 -22K
WINV22 -17K
WINJ23 -31K
WINV23 -26K
WING21 -70K
WINZ20 -64K
WINJ24 -5.4K
WINJ21 -71K
WINZ23 -28K
WINQ23 -26K
WINM23 -18K
WING22 -13K
WINJ25 4.3K
WINJ22 -19K
WINV21 -19K
WING24 -5.2K
WINV20 -18K
WINM25 2.5K
WINQ25 805
WINQ21 2.8K
WINZ24 -5.1K
WINV25 -654
WINQ24 45
WING25 -200
WINV24 -1.5K
WINM21 -7.7K
WDOJ21 -61K
WDOF21 47K
WDOG21 76K
WDOM22 -63K
WDOH21 24K
WDOV21 -144K
WDOZ20 -133K
WDOK21 31K
WDOQ21 14K
WDOK22 -41K
WDON21 21K
WDOX21 -12K
WDOX20 12K
WDOU21 25K
WDOM21 2K
WDOG22 1.5K
WDOH22 26K
WDOJ22 32K
WDOZ21 24K
WDOF22 16K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +445.00 BRL
Worst Trade: -1 228 BRL
Vincite massime consecutive: 51
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +689.00 BRL
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2 517.00 BRL

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XPMT5-PRD" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ModalMais-DMA4 - Beta
1.27 × 146
OramaDTVM-Server
1.79 × 151
GenialInvestimentos-PRD
2.52 × 1615
XPMT5-PRD
3.25 × 10707
Rico-PRD
5.43 × 882
Portfolio of EAs and Manual trading based on Alphas focused on Volatility and Mean Reversal Opportunities
Valutazione media:
Mouaad El Mhargui
186
Mouaad El Mhargui 2022.03.13 23:39 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
B3 Portfolio Tendencia e Volatilidade
30USD al mese
236%
0
0
USD
40K
BRL
261
99%
42 721
82%
15%
1.10
1.13
BRL
35%
1:1
Copia

