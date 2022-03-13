- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
42 721
Profit Trade:
35 280 (82.58%)
Loss Trade:
7 441 (17.42%)
Best Trade:
445.00 BRL
Worst Trade:
-1 228.00 BRL
Profitto lordo:
513 296.00 BRL (2 102 748 636 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-464 904.00 BRL (2 298 999 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
63 (689.00 BRL)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 845.00 BRL (51)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
14.53%
Massimo carico di deposito:
20.13%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
2
Tempo di attesa medio:
12 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
4.93
Long Trade:
21 423 (50.15%)
Short Trade:
21 298 (49.85%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.10
Profitto previsto:
1.13 BRL
Profitto medio:
14.55 BRL
Perdita media:
-62.48 BRL
Massime perdite consecutive:
12 (-2 517.00 BRL)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-3 049.00 BRL (4)
Crescita mensile:
0.26%
Previsione annuale:
3.20%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
5 908.00 BRL
Massimale:
9 820.00 BRL (18.75%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
35.05% (7 904.00 BRL)
Per equità:
19.41% (3 692.00 BRL)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|WINZ22
|554
|WINQ22
|444
|WINZ21
|402
|WINM24
|397
|WING23
|335
|WINM22
|310
|WINV22
|305
|WINJ23
|245
|WINV23
|225
|WING21
|222
|WINZ20
|202
|WINJ24
|201
|WINJ21
|195
|WINZ23
|189
|WINQ23
|178
|WINM23
|175
|WING22
|158
|WINJ25
|149
|WINJ22
|140
|WINV21
|69
|WING24
|67
|WINV20
|65
|WINM25
|59
|WINQ25
|59
|WINQ21
|50
|WINZ24
|48
|WINV25
|48
|WINQ24
|41
|WING25
|37
|WINV24
|32
|WINM21
|31
|WDOJ21
|21
|WDOF21
|18
|WDOG21
|12
|WDOM22
|12
|WDOH21
|10
|WDOV21
|10
|WDOZ20
|9
|WDOK21
|8
|WDOQ21
|8
|WDOK22
|7
|WDON21
|6
|WDOX21
|6
|WDOX20
|5
|WDOU21
|5
|WDOM21
|4
|WDOG22
|4
|WDOH22
|4
|WDOJ22
|4
|WDOZ21
|2
|WDOF22
|2
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|WINZ22
|-5.3K
|WINQ22
|-2.5K
|WINZ21
|-15K
|WINM24
|-468
|WING23
|-4.5K
|WINM22
|-3.9K
|WINV22
|-1.6K
|WINJ23
|-3.5K
|WINV23
|-3K
|WING21
|-11K
|WINZ20
|-11K
|WINJ24
|-687
|WINJ21
|-10K
|WINZ23
|-2.8K
|WINQ23
|-3.5K
|WINM23
|-2.5K
|WING22
|-1.5K
|WINJ25
|588
|WINJ22
|-2.2K
|WINV21
|-4K
|WING24
|-620
|WINV20
|-3.9K
|WINM25
|233
|WINQ25
|97
|WINQ21
|-563
|WINZ24
|-453
|WINV25
|-313
|WINQ24
|4
|WING25
|-18
|WINV24
|-130
|WINM21
|-680
|WDOJ21
|-267
|WDOF21
|207
|WDOG21
|333
|WDOM22
|-276
|WDOH21
|106
|WDOV21
|-635
|WDOZ20
|-584
|WDOK21
|134
|WDOQ21
|60
|WDOK22
|-181
|WDON21
|93
|WDOX21
|-51
|WDOX20
|53
|WDOU21
|108
|WDOM21
|9
|WDOG22
|7
|WDOH22
|112
|WDOJ22
|141
|WDOZ21
|104
|WDOF22
|71
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|WINZ22
|-53K
|WINQ22
|-24K
|WINZ21
|-82K
|WINM24
|-4.1K
|WING23
|-40K
|WINM22
|-22K
|WINV22
|-17K
|WINJ23
|-31K
|WINV23
|-26K
|WING21
|-70K
|WINZ20
|-64K
|WINJ24
|-5.4K
|WINJ21
|-71K
|WINZ23
|-28K
|WINQ23
|-26K
|WINM23
|-18K
|WING22
|-13K
|WINJ25
|4.3K
|WINJ22
|-19K
|WINV21
|-19K
|WING24
|-5.2K
|WINV20
|-18K
|WINM25
|2.5K
|WINQ25
|805
|WINQ21
|2.8K
|WINZ24
|-5.1K
|WINV25
|-654
|WINQ24
|45
|WING25
|-200
|WINV24
|-1.5K
|WINM21
|-7.7K
|WDOJ21
|-61K
|WDOF21
|47K
|WDOG21
|76K
|WDOM22
|-63K
|WDOH21
|24K
|WDOV21
|-144K
|WDOZ20
|-133K
|WDOK21
|31K
|WDOQ21
|14K
|WDOK22
|-41K
|WDON21
|21K
|WDOX21
|-12K
|WDOX20
|12K
|WDOU21
|25K
|WDOM21
|2K
|WDOG22
|1.5K
|WDOH22
|26K
|WDOJ22
|32K
|WDOZ21
|24K
|WDOF22
|16K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +445.00 BRL
Worst Trade: -1 228 BRL
Vincite massime consecutive: 51
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +689.00 BRL
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2 517.00 BRL
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XPMT5-PRD" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
ModalMais-DMA4 - Beta
|1.27 × 146
OramaDTVM-Server
|1.79 × 151
GenialInvestimentos-PRD
|2.52 × 1615
XPMT5-PRD
|3.25 × 10707
Rico-PRD
|5.43 × 882
Portfolio of EAs and Manual trading based on Alphas focused on Volatility and Mean Reversal Opportunities
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
236%
0
0
USD
USD
40K
BRL
BRL
261
99%
42 721
82%
15%
1.10
1.13
BRL
BRL
35%
1:1
