Raphael Minato

B3 Portfolio Tendencia e Volatilidade

Raphael Minato
1 review
Reliability
273 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2020 240%
XPMT5-PRD
1:1
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
43 016
Profit Trades:
35 510 (82.55%)
Loss Trades:
7 506 (17.45%)
Best trade:
445.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-1 228.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
516 606.00 BRL (2 118 036 231 pips)
Gross Loss:
-467 769.00 BRL (2 312 904 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
63 (689.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 845.00 BRL (51)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
14.53%
Max deposit load:
20.13%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
12 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.97
Long Trades:
21 583 (50.17%)
Short Trades:
21 433 (49.83%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
1.14 BRL
Average Profit:
14.55 BRL
Average Loss:
-62.32 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-2 517.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 049.00 BRL (4)
Monthly growth:
-0.40%
Annual Forecast:
-4.81%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5 908.00 BRL
Maximal:
9 820.00 BRL (18.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.05% (7 904.00 BRL)
By Equity:
19.41% (3 692.00 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WINZ22 554
WINQ22 444
WINZ21 402
WINM24 397
WING23 335
WINM22 310
WINV22 305
WINJ23 245
WINV23 225
WING21 222
WINZ20 202
WINJ24 201
WINJ21 195
WINZ23 189
WINQ23 178
WINM23 175
WING22 158
WINJ25 149
WINJ22 140
WINZ25 77
WINV21 69
WING24 67
WINV25 66
WINV20 65
WINM25 59
WINQ25 59
WINQ21 50
WINZ24 48
WINQ24 41
WING25 37
WINV24 32
WINM21 31
WDOJ21 21
WDOF21 18
WDOG21 12
WDOM22 12
WDOH21 10
WDOV21 10
WDOZ20 9
WDOK21 8
WDOQ21 8
WDOK22 7
WDON21 6
WDOX21 6
WDOX20 5
WDOU21 5
WDOM21 4
WDOG22 4
WDOH22 4
WDOJ22 4
WDOZ21 2
WDOF22 2
WING26 2
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WINZ22 -5.3K
WINQ22 -2.5K
WINZ21 -15K
WINM24 -468
WING23 -4.5K
WINM22 -3.9K
WINV22 -1.6K
WINJ23 -3.5K
WINV23 -3K
WING21 -11K
WINZ20 -11K
WINJ24 -687
WINJ21 -10K
WINZ23 -2.8K
WINQ23 -3.5K
WINM23 -2.5K
WING22 -1.5K
WINJ25 588
WINJ22 -2.2K
WINZ25 -234
WINV21 -4K
WING24 -620
WINV25 -497
WINV20 -3.9K
WINM25 233
WINQ25 97
WINQ21 -563
WINZ24 -453
WINQ24 4
WING25 -18
WINV24 -130
WINM21 -680
WDOJ21 -267
WDOF21 207
WDOG21 333
WDOM22 -276
WDOH21 106
WDOV21 -635
WDOZ20 -584
WDOK21 134
WDOQ21 60
WDOK22 -181
WDON21 93
WDOX21 -51
WDOX20 53
WDOU21 108
WDOM21 9
WDOG22 7
WDOH22 112
WDOJ22 141
WDOZ21 104
WDOF22 71
WING26 12
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WINZ22 -53K
WINQ22 -24K
WINZ21 -82K
WINM24 -4.1K
WING23 -40K
WINM22 -22K
WINV22 -17K
WINJ23 -31K
WINV23 -26K
WING21 -70K
WINZ20 -64K
WINJ24 -5.4K
WINJ21 -71K
WINZ23 -28K
WINQ23 -26K
WINM23 -18K
WING22 -13K
WINJ25 4.3K
WINJ22 -19K
WINZ25 -3.9K
WINV21 -19K
WING24 -5.2K
WINV25 -3.1K
WINV20 -18K
WINM25 2.5K
WINQ25 805
WINQ21 2.8K
WINZ24 -5.1K
WINQ24 45
WING25 -200
WINV24 -1.5K
WINM21 -7.7K
WDOJ21 -61K
WDOF21 47K
WDOG21 76K
WDOM22 -63K
WDOH21 24K
WDOV21 -144K
WDOZ20 -133K
WDOK21 31K
WDOQ21 14K
WDOK22 -41K
WDON21 21K
WDOX21 -12K
WDOX20 12K
WDOU21 25K
WDOM21 2K
WDOG22 1.5K
WDOH22 26K
WDOJ22 32K
WDOZ21 24K
WDOF22 16K
WING26 90
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +445.00 BRL
Worst trade: -1 228 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 51
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +689.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 517.00 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ModalMais-DMA4 - Beta
1.27 × 146
OramaDTVM-Server
1.79 × 151
GenialInvestimentos-PRD
2.52 × 1615
XPMT5-PRD
3.25 × 10707
Rico-PRD
5.43 × 882
Portfolio of EAs and Manual trading based on Alphas focused on Volatility and Mean Reversal Opportunities
Average rating:
Mouaad El Mhargui
186
Mouaad El Mhargui 2022.03.13 23:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.23 13:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.12 16:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 17:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 18:22
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.07 17:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.06.12 21:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.06.03 20:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.05.30 20:15
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.05.15 15:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.05.10 14:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.05.08 21:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.05.07 14:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.05.03 18:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.05.02 20:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.05.02 19:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.05.02 18:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.04.10 14:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.01.26 16:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.01.25 16:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
