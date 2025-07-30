QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SAND
Tornare a Azioni

SAND: Sandstorm Gold Ltd (Canada)

11.98 USD 0.25 (2.13%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SAND ha avuto una variazione del 2.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.72 e ad un massimo di 11.98.

Segui le dinamiche di Sandstorm Gold Ltd (Canada). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SAND News

Intervallo Giornaliero
11.72 11.98
Intervallo Annuale
5.33 12.18
Chiusura Precedente
11.73
Apertura
11.74
Bid
11.98
Ask
12.28
Minimo
11.72
Massimo
11.98
Volume
5.385 K
Variazione giornaliera
2.13%
Variazione Mensile
6.02%
Variazione Semestrale
58.89%
Variazione Annuale
98.02%
20 settembre, sabato