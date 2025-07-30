Valute / SAND
SAND: Sandstorm Gold Ltd (Canada)
11.98 USD 0.25 (2.13%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SAND ha avuto una variazione del 2.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.72 e ad un massimo di 11.98.
Segui le dinamiche di Sandstorm Gold Ltd (Canada). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato.
SAND News
- Sandstorm Gold Royalties dichiara dividendo trimestrale di C$0,02
- Sandstorm Gold Royalties declares C$0.02 quarterly dividend
- Sweden stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Stockholm 30 up 0.08%
- Il titolo di Royal Gold raggiunge il massimo storico a 191,9 USD
- Il titolo di Sandstorm Gold raggiunge un massimo di 52 settimane a $11,88
- Sandstorm Gold stock hits 52-week high at $11.88
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - August 2025 Report
- Royal Gold Submits Proxy Statement for Sandstorm Gold Buyout Deal
- Sweden stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Stockholm 30 up 0.52%
- Sandstorm Gold stock hits 52-week high at 11.51 USD
- Sandstorm Gold stock hits 52-week high at 11.14 USD
- Monthly Report: Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - July 2025
- Sandstorm Gold stock hits 52-week high at 10.77 USD
- Royalty And Streaming Giants Report Blockbuster Results
- Royal Gold: Gold Royalty Giant Going Through Massive Acquisitions; Lagging Peers (RGLD)
- Sweden stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Stockholm 30 down 0.47%
- Royal Gold stock rating upgraded to Strong Buy by CFRA on growth outlook
- Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Sandstorm Gold stock hits 52-week high at 10.45 USD
- Royal Gold Q2 2025 slides: Record revenue and earnings amid strategic acquisitions
- Sandstorm Gold Ltd N earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Aris Mining to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?
- Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Kinross Gold (KGC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Intervallo Giornaliero
11.72 11.98
Intervallo Annuale
5.33 12.18
- Chiusura Precedente
- 11.73
- Apertura
- 11.74
- Bid
- 11.98
- Ask
- 12.28
- Minimo
- 11.72
- Massimo
- 11.98
- Volume
- 5.385 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.13%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.02%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 58.89%
- Variazione Annuale
- 98.02%
20 settembre, sabato