SAND: Sandstorm Gold Ltd (Canada)
11.98 USD 0.25 (2.13%)
Secteur: Matériaux de base Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de SAND a changé de 2.13% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 11.72 et à un maximum de 11.98.
Suivez la dynamique Sandstorm Gold Ltd (Canada). Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SAND Nouvelles
Range quotidien
11.72 11.98
Range Annuel
5.33 12.18
- Clôture Précédente
- 11.73
- Ouverture
- 11.74
- Bid
- 11.98
- Ask
- 12.28
- Plus Bas
- 11.72
- Plus Haut
- 11.98
- Volume
- 5.385 K
- Changement quotidien
- 2.13%
- Changement Mensuel
- 6.02%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 58.89%
- Changement Annuel
- 98.02%
20 septembre, samedi