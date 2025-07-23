Valute / KNX
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
KNX: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc
40.02 USD 1.29 (3.12%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio KNX ha avuto una variazione del -3.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 39.93 e ad un massimo di 41.74.
Segui le dinamiche di Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KNX News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Knight-Swift EVP Liu Michael K sells $148,465 in shares
- This J B Hunt Transport Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday - Ciena (NYSE:CIEN), JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT)
- UBS downgrades Knight-Swift, Schneider and J.B. Hunt on weak truck demand
- UBS downgrades Knight Transportation stock rating to Neutral on limited upside
- Knight-Swift backs proposed Union Pacific-Norfolk Southern merger
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Why Is Old Dominion (ODFL) Up 0.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Landstar (LSTR) Down 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Knight Transportation stock rating reiterated by Benchmark with $55 target
- Knight-Swift (KNX) Down 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Rubio announces halt to worker visas for commercial truck drivers
- Knight-Swift Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Improve Year Over Year
- Knight-Swift declares quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share
- Knight-Swift Transportation: Reiterate Hold Until Earnings Growth Inflects Upwards (KNX)
- Nasdaq To Rally More Than 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), Imax (NYSE:IMAX)
- Knight Transportation stock price target raised to $47 by Stifel
- Knight Transportation stock rating reiterated at Buy by Benchmark
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:KNX)
- Knight-Swift (KNX) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Knight-Swift (KNX) Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Knight-Swift Q2 2025 EPS beats, stock rises 1.35%
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
Intervallo Giornaliero
39.93 41.74
Intervallo Annuale
36.69 61.51
- Chiusura Precedente
- 41.31
- Apertura
- 41.04
- Bid
- 40.02
- Ask
- 40.32
- Minimo
- 39.93
- Massimo
- 41.74
- Volume
- 7.361 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.12%
- Variazione Mensile
- -7.36%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -6.28%
- Variazione Annuale
- -25.67%
20 settembre, sabato