QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / KNX
Tornare a Azioni

KNX: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc

40.02 USD 1.29 (3.12%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio KNX ha avuto una variazione del -3.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 39.93 e ad un massimo di 41.74.

Segui le dinamiche di Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

KNX News

Intervallo Giornaliero
39.93 41.74
Intervallo Annuale
36.69 61.51
Chiusura Precedente
41.31
Apertura
41.04
Bid
40.02
Ask
40.32
Minimo
39.93
Massimo
41.74
Volume
7.361 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.12%
Variazione Mensile
-7.36%
Variazione Semestrale
-6.28%
Variazione Annuale
-25.67%
20 settembre, sabato